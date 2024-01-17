Job summary

Finance



Finance Group



The primary purpose of Finance is to support improved business performance across the business, while maintaining an effective and robust control environment. Reporting into Recharge Team Manager, the Group Recharges SME will act as the finance owner of various recharge activities.



The Group Recharges SME will be responsible for:

Taking full ownership of the assigned Recharge cycle(s) based on the BP Group Best practise model (BPP), including business review of recharge cycle upon completion with senior stakeholders.

Undertake the recharge calculations for the assigned group recharge portfolio using Recharge tool.

Drive group invoicing process and related reconciliation.

Provide support and challenge to process including reconciliation of cost pool, business understanding of the pool of costs and whether charges proposed to be made make sense.

Focus on continuous improvement possibilities initiate improvement on current processes and the application of the Recharge Best Practice.

Fully understand and apply Group Accounting Policies and relevant Group & Finance Standards & Practices and ensuring Legal, Statutory and Tax compliance.

Manage conflicting priorities with business stakeholders and ensure deliveries are met.

Ensure external advisors (e.g. Big 4 certifications) and local audits’ queries are answered in a professional manner.

Ensure compliance to control and End User Computing.

Identify risks / issues and mitigation plan related to recharges owned.

Liaise with senior stakeholders internally and externally as & when necessary.

Bachelor’s Degree in Finance, Accounting or related field, preferably with a relevant accounting qualification.

Strong proven analytical and system thinking skills and financial knowledge.

Highly proficient with Excel. Prior experience with BP financial systems is an advantage.

Detailed knowledge of the head office/central costs activity set, especially recharges

Required to work UK shift hours during quarter close/as and when required.

Minimum of 5-6 years’ experience in tax and/or accounting role.

Shared service centre experience.

Prior experience with SAP system is an advantage

Knowledge of cost allocation/ recharges

CI mindset

Knowledge and experience in Power BI

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life! These benefits can include flexible working options, paid parental leave policy among others!

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.





No travel is expected with this role



This role is not eligible for relocation



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Analytics, Business process improvement, Cost Allocations, Cost Management, Financial Accounting, Financial Analysis, Management Reporting, Stakeholder Engagement, Tax Accounting



We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.