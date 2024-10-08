Job summary

Entity:

Finance



Job Family Group:

Finance Group



Job Description:

The primary purpose of Finance is to support improved business performance across the business, while maintaining an effective and robust control environment. Reporting into the Group Recharges Manager, the Group Recharges SME will act as the finance owner of various recharge activities.

The role requires strong engagement skills as well as maturity in handling demand and the ability to successfully manage conflicting priorities whilst handling expectations of stakeholders optimally.

Key Accountabilities:

Business Partnering and Performance Insights

Coordinate and process the GBS recharges based on R&A to P&O and G&LCE businesses

Coordinate the GBS GCCA process: calculate lead schedule, provide information and upates to the GCCA team, process LE charges based on final GCCA

Process pre-allocation recharges; collect UFA information from GBS PPM team, set-up UFA and post recharges (e.g to Castrol, Aviation)

INSA certification: work with GBS PPM team together to understand what information is needed for the certification; prepare back-up materials that can be reviewed by external auditors; collect details for the testings; have regular discussions with individual in Finance ARC team who is coordinating overall INSA process on status and review materials

Check on a regular basis that the Direct charges have been invoiced in a timely manner

Risk, Control, Compliance, Accounting & Reporting

Responsible for the overall accuracy of reporting and the close process for GBS owned processes, ensuring financials are aligned with Group policies and local standards;

Maintain a strong internal control environment, aligning with BP Policies and Procedures (e.g. DofA, SoD, PCM testing);

Applies knowledge of specific policies including Group accounting policies as outlined in the Group Reporting Manual (GRM) and GCM to ensure compliance;

Actively updates regulatory and compliance knowledge;

Applies control frameworks to business processes and supports continuous improvement to ensure ethical and financial integrity is maintained;

Actively identifies requirements for additional process and systems controls and calls out or responds appropriately;

Challenges non-compliance or areas of weakness identified and investigates route cause.

Strategic Planning & Performance Reporting

Support significantly larger and/or more complex entities and has a good understanding of the nature of the business and the economic environment in order to implement activities effectively

Support the monthly MI reporting process including meeting the necessary deadlines and reporting forecasts and associated variance analysis

Look for opportunities to improve their own processes to build efficiencies and control improvements within their own area of work

Essential Education & Experience:

Bachelor’s Degree in Finance, Accounting or related field, preferably with a relevant accounting qualification.

Fluency in “business English” is mandatory.

Minimum of 5-6 years’ relevant post degree work experience in tax and/or accounting role.;

Self-starter; able to manage a varied workload in volume and time pressure;

Excellent teammate with the ability to communicate effectively at all levels, including the translation of complex requirements to simple outcomes;

Strong stakeholder management skills including maturity in demand management and the ability to successfully manage conflicting priorities and expectations;

Resilience to operate effectively in a fast moving, challenging environment;

Language and interpersonal skills with particular focus on client responsiveness;

Experience of reporting and MI processes (actuals, RF & plan) with a focus on performance analysis and intervention;

Highly proficient in MS Excel. Prior experience with BP financial systems is an advantage.

Looks for ways to do things better, faster and more efficiently

Required to work UK shift hours during quarter close/as and when required.

Desirable Criteria:

Masters’ Degree or equivalent experience;

Part qualified or qualified in a recognised national or international professional accountancy qualification e.g. CIMA, ACCA, ACA, CPA;

Work experience in a large and multinational environment with stakeholder relationships across multiple countries.

Knowledge and experience in Power BI.

Why join us?

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life! These benefits can include flexible working options, paid parental leave policy among others!

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform crucial job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.





Travel Requirement

No travel is expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Analytics, Business Performance, Business process improvement, Commercial Acumen, Commercial performance management, Communication, Cost Allocations, Cost Management, Data visualization and interpretation, Decision Making, Finance, Financial Analysis, Group Problem Solving, Management Reporting, Measurement and metrics, Performance and planning, Stakeholder Engagement



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with an accessibility need may request an adjustment/accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an adjustment/accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us.



If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.