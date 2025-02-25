Job summary

Finance



Finance Group



As a leading global energy company, we provide heat, light and mobility to customers worldwide. Across the bp landscape, we’re home to a range of brands across many areas of our industry. We’re investing in today’s energy system and helping build out tomorrow’s. So, while we’re still in oil and gas, over the next decade we’ll become a different kind of energy company. We’re decarbonizing and diversifying our business, fundamentally transforming what we do so we can reach net zero by 2050 or sooner. We also have a strong mission to help the whole world reach net zero too – working across our industry to improve people’s lives.

It's an exciting time to join bp. Meeting the energy challenge requires many different approaches and solutions. And as part of finance business & technology (FBT), you’ll be fully connected into the world of bp. You’ll play an increasingly important part within a network of like-minded colleagues partnering on strategic projects that stretch across the globe. And it starts with you. There’s a world of opportunities to build new skills, challenge yourself and grow a long-term career at FBT Malaysia. And no matter where you work, your role will have meaning, purpose and impact. So, if you want to be part of a caring, supportive environment where you can realize your full potential, we’re with you.



Join our Finance team and advance your career as a Group Recharges SME.



The primary purpose of Finance is to support improved business performance across the business, while maintaining an effective and robust control environment. Reporting into Recharge Team Manager, the Group Recharges SMEwill act as the finance owner of various recharge activities.

In this role You will be responsible for:

Taking full ownership of the assigned Recharge cycle(s) based on the BP Group Best practise model (BPP), including business review of recharge cycle upon completion with senior stakeholders.

Undertake the recharge calculations for the assigned group recharge portfolio using Recharge tool.

Drive group invoicing process and related reconciliation.

Provide support and challenge to process including reconciliation of cost pool, business understanding of the pool of costs and whether charges proposed to be made make sense.

Focus on continuous improvement possibilities initiate improvement on current processes and the application of the Recharge Best Practice.

Fully understand and apply Group Accounting Policies and relevant Group & Finance Standards & Practices and ensuring Legal, Statutory and Tax compliance.

Identify risks / issues and mitigation plan related to recharges owned.

Liaise with senior stakeholders internally and externally as & when

What You will need to be successful:

Bachelor’s Degree in Finance, Accounting or related field, preferably with a relevant accounting qualification.

Strong proven analytical and system thinking skills and financial knowledge.

Highly proficient with Excel. Prior experience with BP financial systems is an advantage.

Detailed knowledge of the head office/central costs activity set, especially recharges

Required to work UK shift hours during quarter close/as and when required.

Minimum of 5-6 years’ experience in tax and/or accounting role.

Shared service centre experience.

Prior experience with SAP system is an advantage

Knowledge of cost allocation/ recharges

Why join us?

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life! These benefits can include flexible working options, paid parental leave policy among others! We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable adjustment to participate in the interview process.



No travel is expected with this role



This role is not eligible for relocation



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



