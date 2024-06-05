Group Recharges Senior Analyst

Job summary

Entity:

Finance



Job Family Group:

Finance Group



Job Description:

About the Role

This role is responsible for supporting all aspects of group recharges services within GBS to bp businesses and group tax and will need to work closely with these stakeholders. It is accountable to application and accuracy of recharges mechanism under the various methodology adopted by bp and the application of its transfer pricing policy.

The role will operate as part of the global recharges hub team and contribute to the successful operation of the group recharges process.

Key Accountabilities

Taking full ownership of the assigned Recharge process area, liaising with other team members to ensure the consistency of the end to end recharges process, based on the requirements set out in the policy and procedure.

Undertake the recharge processes for the assigned group recharge portfolio using relevant tools.

Ensuring all associated supporting documentation is available to support the charges and process.

Provide support and challenge to process to ensure everything stays current and valid.

Focus on continuous improvement possibilities and initiate improvement as required (inc sharing of best practice).

Fully understand and apply relevant Group Policies and relevant Group & Finance Standards & Practices and ensuring Legal, Statutory and Tax compliance.

Identify risks / issues related to recharges area owned.

Liaise with senior stakeholders internally and externally as required.

Key Requirements

Bachelor’s degree in finance, Accounting or related field, preferably with a relevant accounting qualification.

Strong proven analytical and system thinking skills and financial knowledge.

Highly proficient with Excel. Prior experience with bp financial systems is an advantage.

Detailed knowledge of the head office/central costs activity set, especially recharges

Minimum of 5-6 years’ experience in related Finance area.

Knowledge of group recharges and/or cost allocation processes

Detailed analytical approach to work

Understanding of SAP and/or other bp group systems

Why join us?

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life! These benefits can include flexible working options, paid parental leave policy among others!

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.



Travel Requirement

No travel is expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

