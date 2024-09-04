Group Recharges Senior Analyst

Job summary

Entity:

Finance



Job Family Group:

Finance Group



Job Description:

The primary purpose of Finance is to support improved business performance across the business, while maintaining an effective and robust control environment. Reporting into Group Recharges Manager, the Group Recharges SME will act as the finance owner of various recharge activities.

Key Responsibilities

Taking full ownership of the assigned Recharge cycle(s) based on the BP Group Best practise model (BPP), including business review of recharge cycle upon completion with senior stakeholders.

Undertake the recharge calculations for the assigned group recharge portfolio using Recharge tool.

Drive group invoicing process and related reconciliation.

Provide support and challenge to process including reconciliation of cost pool, business understanding of the pool of costs and whether charges proposed to be made make sense.

Focus on continuous improvement possibilities initiate improvement on current processes and the application of the Recharge Best Practice.

Fully understand and apply Group Accounting Policies and relevant Group & Finance Standards & Practices and ensuring Legal, Statutory and Tax compliance.

Ensure external advisors (e.g. Big 4 certifications) and local audits’ queries are answered in a professional manner.

Essential Education, Experience and Job Requirements

Bachelor’s Degree in Finance, Accounting or related field, preferably with a relevant accounting qualification.

Minimum of 5-6 years’ experience group recharges/accounting role. Ideally to have strong experience within GL reporting.

Strong proven analytical and system thinking skills and financial knowledge.

Highly proficient with Excel or SAP system.

Detailed knowledge of the head office/central costs activity set, especially recharges.

Why join us?

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life! These benefits can include flexible working options, paid parental leave policy among others!

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.



Travel Requirement

No travel is expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

