Group Recharges Senior Manager

Job summary

Entity:

Finance



Job Family Group:

Finance Group



Job Description:

Key accountabilities:

1. Operations

Taking full ownership of the actuals recharge operations across the bp group.

Facilitate end to end recharge process and ensuring rigour within the agreed policies, framework and strategy.

Provide assurance to Head of Control (or equivalent role) as part of the preparation of quarterly due diligence.

Carry out review and improvements on the group recharge framework as changes are made to the reporting methods and tools used, in partnership with the GPO.

Actively involved with Heads of Control and other relevant controllers, in the governance process on strategy for cost pool changes and new methods of allocation.

Co-ordinate multiple recharge cycles including support to the statutory teams ensuring that recharge process is performed according to the requirements set by statutory, and tax teams, ensuring tax and statutory compliance.

Fully understand and ensure the application of relevant policies and work with GPO for any challenge and assurance activity.

Support the definition recharges strategy for the bp group; sponsor the drive for simplification and standardisation of GBS’ recharge service offering and working closely with GPO, GBS LT and business leadership.

Oversight to ensure that legal, tax and compliance changes are reflected in recharge processes globally.

Co-lead the group recharges and transfer pricing Governance Board meetings (OGB) with GPO as required

2. Leadership & Supervisory

Develop GBS recharges strategy (technical capability, operations, people, business requirements) in this area and continue to keep it up to date.

Represent GBS in other Governance Boards (in Tax Function and Business) on matter relating to group recharge.

Leading key strategic relationships with senior stakeholders.

Managing key risks to the business which GBS are accountable for as described in Service Catalogue.

Plan, assign and direct work for team members.

Set goals and clarify expectations, provide regular feedback and conduct appraisals.

Coach team members to address process gaps, identify inefficiencies and help to embed a continuous improvement culture in the organisation.

Provide mentoring, guidance and feedback to team members to support long term career development and retention of key talent.

Identify and provide opportunities for learning and self-development to build capability of the team and ensure competency in performing activities. Secure resources to support development efforts.

3. Influence & Sponsorship

Co ordinate with GPOs and Hub leads globally to set future alignment and strategy goals

Promote Group Recharges with interactions with SVPs of Finance

Support CI initiatives presented by the team

Encourage change and alignment across the bp group business landscape in line with strategic objectives of group recharges

Contribute to the future technical landscape for the group to ensure recharges requirements are understood.

Essential Education & Experience:

Chartered Accountant or equivalent.

15+ years of experience predominantly in accounting

Extensive experience of delivering stable operations.

Experience of driving large, multi-year objectives across multiple geographies.

Leadership qualities to steer the team and provide vision and strategic direction.

Ability to influence senior stakeholders and secure sponsorship/consensus for process

Soft skills: Active listening, communication and collaboration, presentation, Problem solving, Team management, Stakeholder management

Other: Project management. Domain knowledge [Accounting, Intercompany, Group recharges], Business Acumen, Critical thinking, Story telling

Stay updated with industry trends, standard methodologies and emerging technologies in cross-border recharge and process redesign.

Why join us?

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life! These benefits can include flexible working options, paid parental leave policy among others!

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.





Travel Requirement

Some travel may be required with this role, this is negotiable



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



