Group Sales Leader of e-Commerce

Lead to formulate and implement the long term growth strategy in E-commerce channel as well as those associated offline chain stores.

Take a key role in Castrol new retail organization to drive higher growth biz agenda in PCO after market sector.

Handle the overall relationship with major E-com customers, and liaise with bp other business to spark the one-team potential to explore the new collaboration area such as mobility, charging, low carbon initiative and etc.

Lead, coach, and develop a team of Key Account Manager and Senior Account Manager to deliver growth agenda with systematic approach and efficient WoW.

Develop the total offer with products, services and other offers within and/or beyond lubricants with cross function team.

Lead the team to explore new business opportunity by working closely with digital marketing team building a strong footprint in PCO’s O2O eco-system Develop 3-year E-com strategy and define the growth roadmap to 2025 onwards with calculated risk management

3-year E-com strategy and define the growth roadmap to 2025 onwards with calculated risk management Work with cross-functional team to develop fit-for-purpose offer to meet E-com customer’s fast changing requirements and implement the offer to improve the values.

Realize opportunity through data, effectively use customer-facing digital tools, and internal digital tools to lead the key account plan, sales planning, CRM. Proactively supply to how to simplify and optimize.

Build and develop the talent pipeline as part of New Retail sales leadership team.

Be responsible for customer P&L



Bachelor or equivalent experience is the minimum requirement, master might be a plus and not necessary for relative major preference.

10+ years of sales experience with strategic account management, working experience of running large e -com customers is highly preferred

Ability to conduct complex negotiations with strategic partners

External relationship management with key decision makers (normally CEO of the company) and performance run against agreed upon KPIs

Strong financial management experience relative to the profitable execution of sales

Experience of leading team, and working with different business units, different functional team in a big organization

Fully proficient working with digital sales platforms such as Customer Management Systems and Microsoft office

Critical thinking to enhance long-term value to bp

Maturity with significant business and social insight - In depth understanding of business context as well as aftermarket

Excellent ability to develop and maintain relationships with customers and Industry bodies

Excellent influencing and communication skills - Abilities of dealing with and influencing multiple internal and external partners both within and outside the organization is essential for success in this role

Commercial-minded to engage and understand customer needs. Deep understanding of Customer-Value-Proposition. Agility to leverage resources networks to fast respond to customer needs to achieve goals and objectives.

Leading the complexity and handling the conflicts

Strong leadership, coaching, motivation skills with an ability to develop, empower and energize the team to enhance the performance

Digital proficiency

