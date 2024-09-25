Job summary

Entity:

Finance



Job Family Group:

Finance Group



Job Description:

We are a global energy business involved in every aspect of the energy system. We are working towards delivering light, heat and mobility to millions of people, every day. We are one of the very few companies equipped to solve some of the big complex challenges that matter for the future. We have a real contribution to make to the world's ambition of a low carbon future. Join us and be part of what we can accomplish together. You can participate in our new ambition to become a net zero company by 2050 or sooner, and to help the world get to net zero.

Would you like to discover how our diverse, hardworking people are leading the way in making energy cleaner and better – and how you can play your part in our world-class team?

Join our Finance Team and advance your career as a

Group Treasury Operation Analyst - fixed-term

In this role You will:

Resolve payment queries by researching issues and sharing resolutions

Liaise with the bank to identify reasons for payment rejections and support fund rejections with the bank and treasury teams.

Process daily funding and manual payment requests for bp group companies.

Manage daily end-of-day cash positions for Group Treasury.

Oversee in-house banking activities and monitor intercompany payment transactions.

Provide information for Group Treasury and Liquidity Management projects to support process transformation initiatives.

Ensure quality communication with business partners and strategic banks.

Operate global Treasury services in line with bp Treasury policy, ensuring accuracy and adherence to tight daily deadlines.

What You will need to be successful:

Some experience in the field of finance (AP, AR, etc.) is required, with Cash and Banking or Treasury experience being an advantage.

Strong proficiency in business English

Proficiency in MS Office

Excellent analytical abilities and problem-solving skills.

Ability to work under pressure and meet deadlines, with a history of delivering results.

A balanced approach to handling customer needs and business goals.

At bp, we provide the following environment & benefits to you:

Different bonus opportunities based on performance, wide range of cafeteria elements

Life & health insurance, medical care package

Flexible working schedule: home office up to 2 days/week, based on team agreement

Opportunity to build up long term career path and develop your skills with wide range of learning options

Family-friendly workplace e.g.: Extended parental leave, Mother-baby room

Well-being programs e.g.: Employee Assistance Program, Company Recognition Program

Possibility to join our social communities and networks

Chill-out and collaboration spaces in our beautiful Budapest Agora and Szeged offices e.g.: Play Zones, Office massage, Sports and music equipment

Assets like phone for private usage and company laptop are provided from the first day of employment with other equipment if requested

bp Hungary won the Most Attractive Employer 2023 Award (SSC / BSC sector) third time in a row at PwC's annual employer research. Come and join us!



Travel Requirement

No travel is expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

Relocation may be negotiable for this role



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with an accessibility need may request an adjustment/accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an adjustment/accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us.



If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.