Group Treasury Operations Bank Account Management Analyst

As a leading global energy company, we provide heat, light and mobility to customers worldwide. Across the bp landscape, we’re home to a range of brands across many areas of our industry. We’re investing in today’s energy system and helping build out tomorrow’s. So while we’re still in oil and gas, over the next decade we’ll become a different kind of energy company. We’re decarbonizing and diversifying our business, fundamentally transforming what we do so we can reach net zero by 2050 or sooner. We also have a strong mission to help the whole world reach net zero too – working across our industry to improve people’s lives.

It's an exciting time to join bp. Meeting the energy challenge requires many different approaches and solutions. And as part of Finance Business & Technology (FBT), you’ll be fully connected into the world of bp. You’ll play an increasingly important part within a network of like-minded colleagues partnering on strategic projects that stretch across the globe. And it starts with you. There’s a world of opportunities to build new skills, challenge yourself and grow a long-term career at bp. And no matter where you work, your role will have meaning, purpose and impact. So if you want to be part of a caring, supportive environment where you can realize your full potential, we’re with you.