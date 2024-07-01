Growth & Engagement Lead

This role is not eligible for relocation

Job summary

Entity:

Trading & Shipping



Job Family Group:

Supply & Trading Group



Job Description:

Role Synopsis

The business-led innovation team (Vista) within bp Trading & Shipping (T&S) business is set up with the mission to help future-proof the organization. We set out to answer 3 questions:

how can technologies today solve yesterday’s problems faced by T&S

how can technologies of tomorrow give us a commercial competitive edge, today

what do we need to do/think/behave differently, in a constantly evolving business landscape



Vista is an agile, impact-driven and solution-agnostic team within T&S, focused on analysing and maximising innovative technologies, business models and ecosystem partnerships to address commercial opportunities.

We do this through close collaboration with our business partners (front/mid/back offices included) as well as technology partners (either through external tech companies or through internal IT function).

Within Vista, the Engagement function is 1 of the 3 core pillars. Akin to a growth function of any startup, where focus is about meeting growth targets, customer acquisition, activation, retention, and scale; within the corporate setting of T&S, the difference is that our customers are internal business partners (ie traders, originators, trading analysts, etc).

Vista is poised for its next stage of growth, both in terms of its global presence (particularly outside of London headquarter), project portfolio, as well as ambition in scope and commercial impact. We therefore need a hands-on, growth leader with solid understanding of how commodity trading works and a strong growth mindset and change management skills. We look forward to having an inspiring leader to head up the Engagement function within Vista to supercharge our shifting to the next gear.

Key Accountabilities

Growth management / BD

Growth management of Vista as a business-led innovation function is 3-fold: (1) early-stage ideation with business partners and commercial prioritization (2) project management and retention of partner engagement and commitment (including comms, events, training, management presentations); and (3) impact measurement and other return on investment metrics against initial case

Overall PMO for opportunity hopper and lead a healthy and robust pipeline of in-bounds across geographies and benches/functions. Balance opportunities between organic pull and more proactive push of ideas to be pursued.

Ensure opportunities are well-defined, sharpened and focus on commercial value & impact

Ownership over Vista’s engagement strategy. Lead expansion of Vista’s global presence – Singapore, Houston, Chicago being the 3 main trading hubs outside of London. Proactively build out the opportunity pipeline for Vista – lead by example through engaging partners (eg. trading book leads, trading commercial managers, functional heads) and effectively originate new innovation opportunities.

Set up data-driven matrix and measurements for project effectiveness. Responsible for the transparent visibility of prioritisation of Vista portfolio based on commercial impacts. KPI/benefit/impact measurement vital to success

External innovation network internally and externally

Internal: Lead the expansion on internal innovation network within bp. Including but not limited to: bp Ventures, Incubation, Digital Science & Engineering

External: understanding and existing relationship with external innovation network (eg. VCs, startups, corporate innovation units). Prior implementation experience with these network partners is a huge plus, particularly in well-established tech hubs

Continually strengthen and maintain a network of internal and external guides on innovation, actively connect the dots and funnel through opportunities back into the global Vista pipeline

Marketing strategy & implementation

Lead development of a fit-for-purpose multi-channel marketing strategy that will promote Vista’s profile in T&S and to enhance our global digital and physical presence across the organisation

Be responsible for adoption of a data-driven approach in measuring and supervising engagement and communication effectiveness, ability to drive and implement the next steps required to answer the “so-whats” from the data

Continually sharpen and enhance Vista’s brand and offering to the business, ensure content consistency above the line and below the line

Lead sourcing, selection and front negotiation with external marketing agencies/vendors, responsible for delivering high agency return on investment and maximise delivery impact

Conceptualise and provide clarity on key goals & objectives for a wide array of internal events at varying scales; ensure repeatability and continuous improvement in both format and content

Governance, leadership and others

Member of the innovation leadership team, reporting to VP Innovation; also sits on a cross-functional opportunity governance board to bring about constructive challenge, as well as support & advice to each project at different lifecycle stages/breakthroughs, include effective deployment of own team’s resources and capacity management

Provide line management to a team of 4 diverse individuals, ranging from 3 regional innovation originators with solid trading front/middle office background, to a junior marketing specialist. Whilst the function lead is not expected to come from trading background (though highly preferred), it’s imperative for the candidate to be highly commercial, in order to quickly grasp trading concepts and to effectively challenge underlying assumptions and to help with prioritization and problem solving

Essential Experience and Job Requirements

A strategic problem solver and a transformational leader, able to envision functional growth beyond immediate BAU activities and set out implementable next steps to materialize next stage success

Yet willing to get hands-on with executional details while retaining the bigger picture/context

Good understanding of commodity trading business and its nuances across commodity lines

Strong leadership experience in building, expanding and leading cross-country teams; savviness in leading and navigating matrix organizations

Highly commercial - sound knowledge and solid exposure across various fields such as new business development, sales, strategy and new market expansion. Domain expertise in digital marcomms strategy and implementation is a plus

Ability to thrive and innately attracted to dealing with ambiguity and unknowns; ability to respond resourcefully to changing circumstances, priorities and challenges

Excellent partner management skills, highly efficient at dealing with cross-disciplinary stakpartners collaborators across seniority levels

Excellent commercial storyteller – strong commercial competence with ability to connect the dots and showcase delivery outcomes/results/impact through commercial case studies

Why join us?

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life! These benefits can include flexible working options, paid parental leave policy among others!

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.



Travel Requirement

Relocation Assistance:

Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



