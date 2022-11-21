Job summary

Role Synopsis: The Castrol Global EV and Growth Unit focuses on long-term growth and future-proofing Castrol through commercial innovation beyond the core. Currently active territories for the Global EV & Growth Unit are EV Fluids; Sustainability; Adjacencies and New Business Solutions. The team is part of Castrol Global Marketing, with a strong customer-focus, working in close partnership with functions and markets to build long-term customer and strategic value.



The Growth Unit Manager (India) is responsible for working closely with the PU team to help drive commercial development aligned to the global roadmap. This may include the launch and growth of new offers, alliances, or commercial models. Reporting to the Global EV & Growth Unit, but co-located with the PU team, they will be the local champion, SME, and project manager for selected innovation / commercial development. The role will have a particular focus on extending the Castrol brand into new adjacent categories in the automotive and mobility space, but could extend to other innovation territories beyond core business. The Growth Unit Manager (India) will have a strong understanding of the local market and key players, and build an external network to help forge new business development opportunities with external partners or customers.

Job Holder Requirements (Minimum education, experience & capabilities)



Education

Degree level or equivalent professional qualifications / experience

12+ years of experience in commercial roles focussed on generating growth within an offer development, commercial development, business development or innovation/start-up context

Leadership of cross-functional teams in a programme / project management capacity

Track record of delivery and driving growth (e.g. through new offers, RTM innovation, partnership development)