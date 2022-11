The Growth Unit Manager (China) is responsible for working closely with the PU team to help drive commercial development aligned to the global roadmap. This may include the launch and growth of new offers, alliances, or commercial models. Reporting to the Global EV & Growth Unit, but co-located with the PU team, they will be the local champion, SME, and project manager for selected innovation / commercial development. The role will have a particular focus on extending the Castrol brand into new adjacent categories in the automotive and mobility space, but could extend to other innovation territories beyond core business. The Growth Unit Manager (China) will have a strong understanding of the local market and key players, and build an external network to help forge new business development opportunities with external partners or customers.