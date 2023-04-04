Growth Unit Manager

Yes - Domestic (In country) only

Yes - up to 10%

Job summary

Responsible for creating, project managing, supporting and deploying offers for a specific market, supporting the strategy development, creating the customer value proposition, developing the communications plan and providing project leadership for major offer projects globally.

Act as the Marketing Subject Matter Expert for the Global Growth Unit squad team(s) who are assigned to lead creation of breakthrough new service, new market spaces and new business/ partnership model in the areas of EV & ecosystem, data centre, adjacencies and decarbonisation. This role owns the Marketing activities as defined in the offer development & innovation process. You will be reporting to the Global EV & Growth Unit, co-located with the PU team and have a particular focus on Castrol ON and Adjacencies marketing. Castrol ON is our powerbrand for EV Fluids and Data Centre Fluids and Adjacencies refers to products outside of lubricants. You will need to work closely with the PU Growth Unit and wider Marketing teams at global and PU levels, to execute innovation concepts and ensure consistency and integrity with the Brand and Channel and market space Strategy. You will partner with PU Growth Unit, relevant cross-functional teams within Castrol or within Customers & Products to ensure that the new offer concept is developed and delivered against the agreed business objectives and KPI. The role involves you inspiring and energizing internal and external audiences about the innovation areas the team is working on.

What you will deliver

Be the marketing SME and champion for the team, engaging, aligning and energizing key stakeholders in the PU and supporting functions

Lead the marketing strategy for Castrol ON and Adjacencies, to deliver brand engagement and leads for the business

Work with the Insight specialist within Customers & Products to identify trends, market insights, understand marketing research observations to inspire organisation the case for change and business opportunities, to assess feasibility and attractiveness of the idea/ concepts

Use tools, processes and frameworks defined by the Global Marketing team to ensure alignment and consistency with Brand and Channel strategy

Partner with PU Growth Unit & marketing and wider bp marketing & cross-functional teams to develop marketing plans, pricing strategy, value propositions, brand and customer communications

Support the development of Activation plans, monitor progress and recommend interventions where required

Transfer internal and external best practice from other markets and share local best practice with the global organization

Inspire, engage, and activate internal and external audiences on growth unit activities / projects

Education and Experience