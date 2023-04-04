Growth Unit Manager

Responsible for creating, project managing, supporting and deploying offers for a specific market, supporting the strategy development, creating the customer value proposition, developing the communications plan and providing project leadership for major offer projects globally.
Act as the Marketing Subject Matter Expert for the Global Growth Unit squad team(s) who are assigned to lead creation of breakthrough new service, new market spaces and new business/ partnership model in the areas of EV & ecosystem, data centre, adjacencies and decarbonisation. This role owns the Marketing activities as defined in the offer development & innovation process. You will be reporting to the Global EV & Growth Unit, co-located with the PU team and have a particular focus on Castrol ON and Adjacencies marketing. Castrol ON is our powerbrand for EV Fluids and Data Centre Fluids and Adjacencies refers to products outside of lubricants. You will need to work closely with the PU Growth Unit and wider Marketing teams at global and PU levels, to execute innovation concepts and ensure consistency and integrity with the Brand and Channel and market space Strategy. You will partner with PU Growth Unit, relevant cross-functional teams within Castrol or within Customers & Products to ensure that the new offer concept is developed and delivered against the agreed business objectives and KPI. The role involves you inspiring and energizing internal and external audiences about the innovation areas the team is working on.
What you will deliver