Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role

Customers & Products



Marketing Group



The Growth Units and Sustainability Manager: helps develop new revenue stream services, new market spaces and new business. This role leads agile teams’ squads and collaborate with Global Growth Unit, to shape innovation pipelines based on PU markets needs/ trends/ competitive landscape. This role is accountable to drive delivery of the projects to implementation in markets in the PU.

The Growth Units and Sustainability Manager will develop a deep understanding of the target markets, build close relationships with key stakeholders, and represent the interest of PU. The successful candidate is expected to: be results driven, lead and collaborate with multifunctional teams. An inspiring leader that will drive groundbreaking initiatives particularly in sustainability. Qualified in working with third party associations to drive Castrol strategic agenda.

Delivery of innovation projects (full launch or Proof of Concept) through leading an agile squad as per agreed business objectives, achievements, and budgets.

Work on developing and implementing circularity. This includes promoting and communicating circularity, help develop and evolve the offer, leading a multifunctional team for execution.

Work with NLCRC (National Lubricants Containers Recycling Coalitions) on individual work streams,

Support compliance group on EPR laws and participation on EPR compliance agency

Work with Global, local team and external agencies to Licensing to grow Castrol’s licensing business in North America

Work closely with Global Growth Unit, Customer & Product various group and other teams M&A/ Inorganic etc. to deliver new revenue stream for Castrol.

Work with global sustainability team to develop and implement sustainability strategies to be able to achieve our carbon emission and plastic reduction goals.

Lead, implement or support on special growth projects and other projects related with the CIP growth strategy.

Work closely with wider PU team to adapt business priority and build business case and functional experts to devise program approach., KPI's risk plan and achievements, WOW for transition to the existing business-As-Usual organization.

Monitor compliance with group functional standards (e.g. CVP, HSSE, Ethics, legal Competition law)

Inspiring leader behind launching new initiatives that are innovators for the way the world currently exists (Sustainability and eFluids)

Develop strategic road map for sustainability initiatives and other introduction and expansion.

Creative thinking ability to develop new business opportunities, products, offers and customers.

Must be able to juggle and advance multiple priorities at once, in a timely fashion, with high-quality output across multiple functions in the organization.

Able to manage ambiguity, and work in flexible environment, problem-solve complex business situation.

Bachelor’s Degree, Master preferred

7 years of marketing or business development experience

Project leadership skills. Agile squads

Strategic planning

Proven experience managing and developing a team.

Creativity and problem solving

Sustainability and Business development

Strong interpersonal skills; a collaborator and team-player. Great at multi-tasking and delegating, collaboration and teamwork.

Ability to balance multiple priorities and handle high volume of work.

Agile project management.

PowerPoint, excel, power BI.

How much do we pay (Base)? $132,000 -244,000.

Note that the pay range listed for this position is a genuinely expected and reasonable estimate of the range of possible base compensation at the time of posting.

This position offers paid vacation depending on your years of relevant industry experience and will range from 15-30 days of vacation. You will also be eligible for 9 paid holidays per year and 2 personal choice holidays. You may learn more about how we calculate paid vacation and view our generous vacation and holiday schedules at benefits@bp. Bp has a parental leave policy as well, which offers up to 8 weeks’ paid leave for the birth or adoption of a child. Learn more at benefits@bp.

We offer a reward package to enable your work to fit with your life. These offerings include a discretionary annual bonus program, long-term incentive program, and generous retirement benefits that include a 401k matching program. These benefits may include a pension for eligible employees. You may learn more about our generous benefits at benefits@bp.

We support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to providing an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

We recognize that there are many aspects of our employees’ lives, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, collaboration spaces in a modern office environment and many others! Reinvent your career as you help our business meet the challenges of the future. Apply now!



This role is not eligible for relocation



This position is fully remote



Agility core practices, Analytical Thinking, Brand Management, Commercial Acumen, Communication, Creativity and Innovation, Customer centric thinking, Customer Journey Mapping, Customer Segmentation, Customer Service Design, Customer value proposition, Delivers an effortless customer experience, Developing creative marketing content, Digital fluency, Generating customer insights, Loyalty Management, Marketing strategy, Offer execution and growth, Proposition development, Retail Category Management, Sector, market, customer and competitor understanding, Sustainability awareness and action, Using market research effectively



