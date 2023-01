Job summary

The business-led innovation team (Vista) within bp Trading & Shipping (T&S) business is set up with the mission to help future-proof the organization. We set out to answer 3 questions:

how can technologies today solve yesterday’s problems faced by T&S

how can technologies of tomorrow give us a commercial competitive edge, today

what do we need to do/think/behave differently, in a rapidly evolving business landscape

Vista is an agile, impact-driven and solution-agnostic team within T&S, focused on analysing and leveraging innovative technologies, business models and ecosystem partnerships to address commercial opportunities.

We do this through close collaboration with our business stakeholders (front/mid/back offices included) as well as technology partners (either through external tech companies or through internal IT function).

Within Vista, the Engagement function is 1 of the 3 core pillars. Akin to a growth function of any startup, where focus is about meeting growth targets, customer acquisition, activation, retention, and scale; within the corporate setting of T&S, the difference is that our customers are internal business stakeholders.

Vista is poised for its next stage of growth, both in terms of its global presence (particularly outside of London headquarter), project portfolio, as well as ambition in scope and commercial impact. We therefore need a hands-on, growth leader with solid understanding of the technology and innovation ecosystem in Asia, who can head up the Engagement function to supercharge our shifting to the next gear.

Key Accountabilities

Growth management / BD

Growth management of Vista as a business-led innovation function is 2-fold: (1) KPI and impact measurement and other ROI metrics (2) growth nurturing strategy and execution (including comms, events, training) to retain stakeholder engagement and commitment

Overall PMO for opportunity hopper and manage a healthy and robust pipeline of in-bounds across geographies and benches/functions. Balance opportunities between organic pull and more proactive push.

Ensure opportunities are well-defined, sharpened and focus on commercial value & impact

Lead expansion of Vista’s global presence – Singapore, Houston, Chicago being the 3 main trading hubs outside of London. Proactively build out the opportunity pipeline for AsPac – lead by example through engaging stakeholders in SG and effectively originate new innovation opportunities

Solid understanding and existing relationship with external innovation network in the region (particularly in well-established tech hubs such as Singapore, Jakarta). Prior implementational experience with these network partners is a huge plus

Innovation network includes VCs, startups, corporate innovation units

Continually strengthen and maintain a network of internal and external experts on innovation in the region, actively connect the dots and funnel through opportunities back into the global Vista pipeline

Lead development of a fit-for-purpose multi-channel marketing strategy that will promote Vista’s profile in T&S and to enhance our global digital & physical presence across the organization

Oversee adoption of a data-driven approach in measuring and monitoring engagement and communication effectiveness, ability to drive and implement the next steps required to answer the “so-whats” from the data

Lead sourcing, selection and front negotiation with external marketing agencies/vendors, responsible for delivering high agency ROI and maximise delivery impact

Member of the innovation leadership team, reporting to VP Innovation; also sits on a cross-functional opportunity governance board to bring about constructive challenge, as well as support & advice to each project at different lifecycle stages/milestones, include effective deployment of own team’s resources and capacity management

Provide line management to a team of 4 diverse individuals, ranging from 3 regional innovation originators with solid trading front/middle office background to a junior marketing specialist.

Essential Education, Experience and Job Requirements

Experience leading and executing rapid growth projects in digital and/or startup environment

A strategic thinker and a visionary leader, able to envision functional growth beyond immediate BAU activities and set out implementable next steps to materialize next stage success

Yet willing to get hands-on with executional details while retaining the bigger picture/context

Strong, relevant existing network in the AsPac innovation ecosystem (VCs, startups, corporate innovation units)

A prior head of growth or head of marketing in a high-growth startup environment

Highly commercial - sound knowledge and solid exposure across various fields such as new business development, sales, strategy and new market expansion. Domain expertise in digital marcomms strategy and implementation is a plus

Strong leadership experience in building, expanding and managing cross-country teams; savviness in managing and navigating matrix organizations

External innovation network in Asia PacificMarketing strategy & implementationGovernance, leadership and others