  Home
  Careers
  Jobs at bp
  4. Guest Services Coordinator

Guest Services Coordinator

  • Location United States - Kentucky - Louisville
  • Travel required No
  • Job category Business Support Group
  • Relocation available No
  • Job type Professionals
  • Job code 147217BR
  • Experience level Entry
Job summary

The ROO is an organization that supports the operations of over 200 company owned and over 1,000 franchised convenience retail stores operating under the brands of Thorntons and ampm across the west coast, midwest, and northeast. We are seeking guest-centric leaders with a growth and strategic mindset to help us continue to build the leading convenience retail chain of the future.

General Summary
As part of the Guest Services Team, the Guest Services Representative is responsible for daily guest service functions, incoming calls, financial inquiries, and store assistance.

Essential Job Functions (RESPONSIBLE TO)
▪ Provide resolutions to guest concerns by phone and email.
▪ Evaluate, analyze and communicate with various departments (such as: Legal, Accounting, Marketing, Ops, etc.)
▪ Support sales and serving of FundWorks, Gift Card, eGift Card, Refreshing Rewards and other service-related programs
▪ Track and follow-up on existing or repetitive trouble tickets
▪ Enter guest concerns into call tracking software
▪ Perform additional duties as assigned

Preferred Qualifications
Education

  • High school diploma (or equivalent) required
Experience
  • 2+ years in sales, communications, or customer service support
  • Call center experience
  • Retail experience, preferably in a convenience store or equivalent venue
Knowledge/Skills
  • Superior customer service skills
  • Clear communication skills
  • Good understanding of business/legal ramifications of concerns
  • Team-oriented approach
  • Computer literate on MS Word, Outlook and Excel
  • Ability to multi-task well within a diverse environment
#ROO

