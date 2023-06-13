Site traffic information and cookies

Guest Services Coordinator

  • Location US: SSC Louisville
  • Travel required No travel is expected with this role
  • Job category Business Support Group
  • Relocation available This role is not eligible for relocation
  • Job type Professionals
  • Job code RQ061955
  • Experience level Entry
Job summary

The ROO is an organization that supports the operations of over 200 company owned and over 1,000 franchised convenience retail stores operating under the brands of Thorntons and ampm across the west coast, midwest, and northeast. We are seeking guest-centric leaders with a growth and strategic mindset to help us continue to build the leading convenience retail chain of the future.General SummaryAs part of the Guest Services Team, the Guest Services Representative is responsible for daily guest service functions, incoming calls, financial inquiries, and store assistance.

Customers & Products


Business Support Group


The ROO is an organization that supports the operations of over 200 company owned and over 1,000 franchised convenience retail stores operating under the brands of Thorntons and ampm across the west coast, midwest, and northeast. We are seeking guest-centric leaders with a growth and strategic mindset to help us continue to build the leading convenience retail chain of the future.General SummaryAs part of the Guest Services Team, the Guest Services Representative is responsible for daily guest service functions, incoming calls, financial inquiries, and store assistance.


Essential Job Functions (RESPONSIBLE TO)

▪ Provide resolutions to guest concerns by phone and email.

▪ Evaluate, analyze, and communicate with various departments (such as: Legal, Accounting, Marketing, Ops, etc.)

▪ Support sales and serving of FundWorks, Gift Card, eGift Card, Refreshing Rewards and other service-related programs

▪ Track and follow-up on existing or repetitive trouble tickets

▪ Enter guest concerns into call tracking software▪ Perform additional duties as assigned

Preferred Qualifications

Education 

High school diploma (or equivalent) required

Experience 

2+ years in sales, communications, or customer service support Call center experience 

Retail experience, preferably in a convenience store or equivalent venue

Knowledge/Skills 

Superior customer service skills 

Clear communication skills Good understanding of business/legal ramifications of concerns 

Team-oriented approach 

Computer literate on MS Word, Outlook and Excel 

Ability to multi-task well within a diverse environment


Travel Requirement

No travel is expected with this role


Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation


Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working


Skills:


Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company.  We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.).  If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy.  This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.

