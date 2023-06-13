Guest Services Coordinator

This role is not eligible for relocation

Job summary

The ROO is an organization that supports the operations of over 200 company owned and over 1,000 franchised convenience retail stores operating under the brands of Thorntons and ampm across the west coast, midwest, and northeast. We are seeking guest-centric leaders with a growth and strategic mindset to help us continue to build the leading convenience retail chain of the future.General SummaryAs part of the Guest Services Team, the Guest Services Representative is responsible for daily guest service functions, incoming calls, financial inquiries, and store assistance.

Entity:

Customers & Products



Job Family Group:

Business Support Group



Job Summary:

Job Description:

Essential Job Functions (RESPONSIBLE TO)

▪ Provide resolutions to guest concerns by phone and email.

▪ Evaluate, analyze, and communicate with various departments (such as: Legal, Accounting, Marketing, Ops, etc.)

▪ Support sales and serving of FundWorks, Gift Card, eGift Card, Refreshing Rewards and other service-related programs

▪ Track and follow-up on existing or repetitive trouble tickets

▪ Enter guest concerns into call tracking software▪ Perform additional duties as assigned

Preferred Qualifications

▪ Education

High school diploma (or equivalent) required

▪ Experience

2+ years in sales, communications, or customer service support Call center experience

Retail experience, preferably in a convenience store or equivalent venue

▪ Knowledge/Skills

Superior customer service skills

Clear communication skills Good understanding of business/legal ramifications of concerns

Team-oriented approach

Computer literate on MS Word, Outlook and Excel

Ability to multi-task well within a diverse environment



Travel Requirement

Relocation Assistance:

Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.