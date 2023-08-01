Guest Services Coordinator

This role is not eligible for relocation

No travel is expected with this role

Job summary

As part of the Guest Services Team, the Guest Services Representative is responsible for daily guest service functions, incoming calls, financial inquiries, and store assistance.

Entity:

Customers & Products



Job Family Group:

Business Support Group



Job Summary:

As part of the Guest Services Team, the Guest Services Representative is responsible for daily guest service functions, incoming calls, financial inquiries, and store assistance.



Job Description:

Essential Job Functions (RESPONSIBLE TO)**

1. Provide resolutions to guest concerns by phone and email.

2. Evaluate, analyze, and communicate with various departments (such as Legal, Accounting, Marketing, Ops, etc.).

3. Support sales and serving of FundWorks, Gift Card, eGift Card, Refreshing Rewards, and other service-related programs.

4. Track and follow-up on existing or repetitive trouble tickets.

5. Enter guest concerns into call tracking software.

6. Perform additional duties as assigned.



Travel Requirement

No travel is expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.