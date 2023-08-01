Site traffic information and cookies

  Home
  Careers
  Jobs at bp
  4. Guest Services Coordinator

Guest Services Coordinator

  • Location United States of America - Kentucky - Louisville
  • Travel required No travel is expected with this role
  • Job category Business Support Group
  • Relocation available This role is not eligible for relocation
  • Job type Professionals
  • Job code RQ067120
  • Experience level Entry
Job summary

Entity:

Customers & Products


Job Family Group:

Business Support Group


Job Summary:

As part of the Guest Services Team, the Guest Services Representative is responsible for daily guest service functions, incoming calls, financial inquiries, and store assistance.


Job Description:

Essential Job Functions (RESPONSIBLE TO)**

1. Provide resolutions to guest concerns by phone and email.
2. Evaluate, analyze, and communicate with various departments (such as Legal, Accounting, Marketing, Ops, etc.).
3. Support sales and serving of FundWorks, Gift Card, eGift Card, Refreshing Rewards, and other service-related programs.
4. Track and follow-up on existing or repetitive trouble tickets.
5. Enter guest concerns into call tracking software.
6. Perform additional duties as assigned.


Travel Requirement

No travel is expected with this role


Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation


Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working


Skills:


Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company.  We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.).  If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy.  This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.

