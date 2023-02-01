Gulf of Mexico & Canada Procurement Senior Manager

Role Synopsis
The Senior Procurement Manager is accountable for safe, ethical, and competitive supply chain and for the integration of all procurement activity Gulf of Mexico and Canada region, integrating procurement to deliver safe and reliable operations. You will ensure seamless and transparent partnership between our category/supply facing, business facing, and supply chain solution professionals to deliver transformational site and functional procurement strategies.
In this role you will lead a team of direct procurement reports, along with a team of warehouse technicians in support of Operations, Maintenance, Turnaround and Capital Projects for the region. You are accountable for the development, management, engagement, and success of our procurement talent in the region and will be the partner and primary point of contact for local third-party business leaders.
The Senior Manager reports to the VP Regions, Americas & Manufacturing Procurement, and with a dotted reporting line to the VP Finance, Gulf of Mexico, and Canada, and is part of the regional extended Leadership Team, and sits on the procurement senior leadership forum, and Regional Contracts Governance Board and is a trusted leader and thinking partner to the region and procurement organization.
Key Accountabilities
Essential Education and Experience