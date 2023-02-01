Gulf of Mexico & Canada Procurement Senior Manager

Yes - up to 10%

Job summary

Role Synopsis



The Senior Procurement Manager is accountable for safe, ethical, and competitive supply chain and for the integration of all procurement activity Gulf of Mexico and Canada region, integrating procurement to deliver safe and reliable operations. You will ensure seamless and transparent partnership between our category/supply facing, business facing, and supply chain solution professionals to deliver transformational site and functional procurement strategies.



In this role you will lead a team of direct procurement reports, along with a team of warehouse technicians in support of Operations, Maintenance, Turnaround and Capital Projects for the region. You are accountable for the development, management, engagement, and success of our procurement talent in the region and will be the partner and primary point of contact for local third-party business leaders.



The Senior Manager reports to the VP Regions, Americas & Manufacturing Procurement, and with a dotted reporting line to the VP Finance, Gulf of Mexico, and Canada, and is part of the regional extended Leadership Team, and sits on the procurement senior leadership forum, and Regional Contracts Governance Board and is a trusted leader and thinking partner to the region and procurement organization.



Key Accountabilities

Manage the health of procurement at site, provide integrated delivery of procurement solutions to enable safe, compliant, and competitive supply chain performance in support of business delivery, managing an annual third party spend portfolio of $3.3B

Build relationships with the regional leadership and procurement leadership teams globally.

Promote compliance with bp’s code of conduct, monitor bp suppliers and contracts to ensure compliance with the code, actively demonstrate and role model our beliefs, ‘who we are’.

Seek and advocate for opportunities to partner, collaborate, develop, and strengthen relationships with our contractors and suppliers. Support management of strategic suppliers in the region in collaboration with the region and category management teams

Act as the senior procurement representative with host governments, co-venturers, partners, and business groups developing compliant external relationships, supporting both local content and cost recovery.

Ensure day-to-day supply chain operations are delivered including materials management, warehousing, inbound logistics, procurement, sourcing, contracting, contractor performance, supplier relationship management, Project and TAR execution, and local content strategy/development.

Advocate for and ensure opportunities to support our sustainability agenda through growth of our diversity spend opportunities.

Manage the regional headcount, budget, and annual targets by providing vision, direction, and leadership to enable teams to meet or exceed performance goals!

Chair Contracts Governance Board, lead efficient and effective delivery of procurement services that add value while minimizing supply chain operational risk (e.g., Operational Management System (OMS) compliance)

Act as the procurement lead and point of contact in crisis and business continuity and business integrity events to mitigate operational risk and cost, and reputational impact.

Establish and sustain the Contracts Accountable Manager (CAM) program for the region.

Ensure quality planning and timely execution of category management and procurement plans in accordance with the region’s business objectives, aligned with regional leadership.

Represent procurement as subject matter expert to regional leadership team on issues such as inflation, supply chain risks, ethics & compliance, and labor issues.

Understand & influence modernization and transformation activities, and champion optimization and agility in all regional work.

Lead a regional team of 13 and a third-party supplier (materials management, and additional variable resources as the region dictate.

Essential Education and Experience

Minimum Bachelors’ Degree qualification or equivalent experience is required (preferably in procurement, business studies or related field)

Highly motivated, passionate, and experienced senior manager with the ability to inspire the team and shape future growth.

Strong ethics and integrity with capability to discern the right course of action and identify potential issues.

A strong belief in safety and environmental responsibility with the ability to develop a strong safety culture in teams.

Excellent commercial and business acumen, able to identify and build opportunity for business value.

Strong, influencing, collaboration and partnering skills with the maturity and courage to provide constructive challenges at all levels.

Skilled in leading through complexity, partnering with multi-stakeholder, with business, regulatory and state and country-specific issues and challenges.

Ability to develop networks and influence broader teams.

Strong external focus, with the ability to bring insights and findings from suppliers and industry peers.

Proven experience of emotionally connected leadership, collaboration, and growth mindset.

Ability to communicate effectively bp strategy and vision and how it connects to the team.

Future focused thinking – track record of setting strategic direction and leading change.

Understanding of reputational risks, the intent of the code of conduct and compliance commitments

Understanding and working knowledge of accounting concepts, P2P processes, and SAP system

Desirable Criteria

Passion for reimagining energy for people and the planet

Direct agile and transformation management experience

Ability to shape organizational culture and growth mindset.

Critical thinking and risk-based decision making in a schedule driven dynamic environment.

Energy experience

Knowledge of Gulf of Mexico & Canada value chain and structure

Why Join Us?

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, excellent retirement benefits, among others!