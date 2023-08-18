Gulf of Mexico and Canada ARC Senior Manager

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

The Gulf of Mexico and Canada assets form part of the Oil Production and Operations (OP&O) business within bp. It includes a large portfolio of operated and non-operated assets and has great potential for growth in the coming years. It accounts for over 20% of production from our OP&O business. The GoMC ARC Senior Manager has accountability for delivery of the Accounting Reporting and Control (ARC) activity across both the Gulf of Mexico and Canada businesses. They will have responsibility for providing leadership, coaching and guidance to a team of circa 20 people. The role is expected to effectively manage a number key interfaces with the GoMC finance, PPM, accounting policy, procurement and business teams. In addition to the standard ARC accountabilities, the role will provide input and functional assurance to FM’s and ensuring robust controls and reporting for legacy assets. The ARC Senior Manager will also work closely with GBS teams in both Budapest and Pune. The postholder will be a key member of the OP&O ARC leadership team.

Entity:

Finance



Job Family Group:

Finance Group



Job Summary:

The Gulf of Mexico and Canada assets form part of the Oil Production and Operations (OP&O) business within bp. It includes a large portfolio of operated and non-operated assets and has great potential for growth in the coming years. It accounts for over 20% of production from our OP&O business.The GoMC ARC Senior Manager has accountability for delivery of the Accounting Reporting and Control (ARC) activity across both the Gulf of Mexico and Canada businesses. They will have responsibility for providing leadership, coaching and guidance to a team of circa 20 people. The role is expected to effectively manage a number key interfaces with the GoMC finance, PPM, accounting policy, procurement and business teams.In addition to the standard ARC accountabilities, the role will provide input and functional assurance to FM’s and ensuring robust controls and reporting for legacy assets. The ARC Senior Manager will also work closely with GBS teams in both Budapest and Pune.The postholder will be a key member of the OP&O ARC leadership team.



Job Description:

Key Accountabilities:

Provide high quality ARC support to the GoMC businesses

Continue to develop and embed the ARC strategy and vision

Maintain an effective internal control framework and manage ARC risks within the region

Works closely with VP ARC OP&O and Control & Assurance teams looking for opportunities for simplification whilst improving the control environment

Provides effective leadership to the regional ARC team and support with timely issue resolution

Ensure that all financial reporting is prepared to a high quality and in accordance with bp requirements

Maintain delivery of a rigorous due diligence process

Provide ARC input and assurance to FMs/SFNs and other commercial agreements

Advise business on accounting and control matters, seeking to influence and assure sound business decision making

Ensure processes in place to enable and optimize tax in compliance with applicable laws, regulations, and operating agreements

Lead an effective transition of work into GBS ensuring the greater ARC (deployed and GBS) team mitigate any risks identified through the transition process

Support development of ARC capability within the team and appropriate and timely resource deployment

Develop and maintain effective relationships with key stakeholders in business, finance, PSCM, tax and central ARC teams

Essential Education:

MBA or degree in Accounting, Finance, Business, or Economics any other equivalent degree.

Qualified accountant (CPA, ICAEW, ICAS, CIMA or equivalent)

Experience and Job Requirements:

Strong leadership and people management

Strong financial reporting and internal control experience

Self-starter, able to use initiative, drive solutions through uncertainty and ambiguity

Ability to manage multiple/conflicting priorities with a strong track record of delivery

Work effectively across multi-disciplinary teams developing strong and effective relationships with business teams

Ability to interpret sophisticated business situations, to understand the accounting and process implications and communicate solutions effectively

Experience leading an organization through a period of transformation desired

Considering Joining bp?

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and exciting environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. bp is committed to encouraging an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, excellent retirement benefits, and more!

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate based on race, religion, colour, national origin, gender, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status, or disability status.



Travel Requirement

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Accounting for financial instruments, Accounting for financial instruments, Accounting Policies, Accounting policy, Accounting processes and financial systems, Agility core practices, Agility tools, Analytical Thinking, Analytics, Business process control, Business process improvement, Collaboration, Commercial acumen, Commercial assurance for external reporting, Communication, Creativity and Innovation, Credit Management, Curiosity, Customer centric thinking, Data Analysis, Data visualization and interpretation, Decision Making, Digital Automation, Digital fluency, Financial accounting and reporting {+ 8 more}



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.