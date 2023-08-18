Gulf of Mexico and Canada ARC Senior Manager

The Gulf of Mexico and Canada assets form part of the Oil Production and Operations (OP&O) business within bp. It includes a large portfolio of operated and non-operated assets and has great potential for growth in the coming years. It accounts for over 20% of production from our OP&O business. The GoMC ARC Senior Manager has accountability for delivery of the Accounting Reporting and Control (ARC) activity across both the Gulf of Mexico and Canada businesses. They will have responsibility for providing leadership, coaching and guidance to a team of circa 20 people. The role is expected to effectively manage a number key interfaces with the GoMC finance, PPM, accounting policy, procurement and business teams. In addition to the standard ARC accountabilities, the role will provide input and functional assurance to FM’s and ensuring robust controls and reporting for legacy assets. The ARC Senior Manager will also work closely with GBS teams in both Budapest and Pune. The postholder will be a key member of the OP&O ARC leadership team.
MBA or degree in Accounting, Finance, Business, or Economics any other equivalent degree.
Qualified accountant (CPA, ICAEW, ICAS, CIMA or equivalent)
Strong leadership and people management
Strong financial reporting and internal control experience
Self-starter, able to use initiative, drive solutions through uncertainty and ambiguity
Ability to manage multiple/conflicting priorities with a strong track record of delivery
Work effectively across multi-disciplinary teams developing strong and effective relationships with business teams
Ability to interpret sophisticated business situations, to understand the accounting and process implications and communicate solutions effectively
Experience leading an organization through a period of transformation desired
Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role
This role is not eligible for relocation
This position is a hybrid of office/remote working
