H2-CCS Sustainability Lead

Job summary

Entity:

Production & Operations



Job Family Group:

HSSE Group



Job Summary:

Responsible for managing a team to provide environmental technical expertise and leadership to support operational activities, providing direction and coaching to team members and advising on the delivery of environmental policies and procedures to meet regulatory and BP requirements.



Job Description:

At bp, we're striving to meet the growing global demand for safe, sustainable, and affordable energy. Hydrogen is one of bp’s five energy transition growth engines. Globally, bp is working on a significant and growing portfolio of options for the development of green and blue hydrogen projects in advantaged markets worldwide. To power the scale and pace of growth that we are targeting, we need the best people in the industry. As part of the team, you’ll be playing a key role in support bp to move towards our net zero ambition, at the same time as being part of one of our exciting new energy businesses.

In 2020, bp announced its new Sustainability Frame linking our strategy to our purpose. The Sustainability Advisor will coordinate the program of work to deliver these aims. Successfully meeting this frame will be critical for the new energy business to be successful in a low carbon economy. The Sustainability Advisor will work as part of a team to interface between the Hydrogen and CCS business teams, projects teams and the broader Sustainability community – both within bp and externally. They will also provide leadership for critical strategic topics (both internally and externally) and be required to represent those effectively in senior forums.



Key Accountabilities:

As a member of the HSE&C Leadership Team, provide strategic leadership on Sustainability implementation in the H2 & CCS businesses.

Work with Strategy, Sustainability & Ventures (SS&V) to develop a program of work that can be delivered to meet the Sustainability frame.

Coordinate and support governance for the implementation of these sustainability goals across varies parts of bp, including Technology, Projects, Supply Chain and Business Development.

Work with Environment & Social specialists supporting projects to ensure consistent advice on sustainability issues.

Understand the broader H2-CCS business context to allow Sustainability specialists to work constructively with a rapidly growing and changing business.

Represent bp at external industry forums both to help improve industry capability and ensure bp learns from other.

Act as a role model for Sustainability (and more broadly in HSE&C), encouraging a strong ‘speak up’ and safety culture, in accordance with the BP Belief Framework, ethics and compliance.

Share lessons from projects, incidents and external experience.

Provide training for new entrants to the H2-CCS business to ensure a solid understanding of the Sustainability requirements and risks.

Host townhalls and generate communications to provide awareness and updates on strategy, implementation and progress.



Essential Education

Fluent in English

Degree in related discipline such as Science or Engineering, or equivalent experience.



Essential Qualifications

Strong communication skills especially with senior leaders and understanding of governance processes

Inquisitive approach that seeks to understand the full business context, and ability to communicate HSSE expectations to non-technical people.

Strong leadership skills and experience leading multi-disciplinary teams.

Extensive relevant experience (10+ years) in environmental and/or sustainability roles, ideally within hazardous industries:



Desirable Criteria

Direct experience with hydrogen processing or emerging technologies in the hydrogen industry

Experience in renewable energy sector.

Experience supporting business originators or early project development



Why bp?

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and ambitious environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, and excellent retirement benefits, among others!



Travel Requirement

Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is fully remote



Skills:

Air quality management, Biodiversity Management, Carbon Management, Chemical hazard management, Community Engagement, Environmental legal compliance, Environmental management, Environment and Social Group Reporting, Environment and Social Project Compliance Analysis, Labour rights and modern slavery, Noise emissions management, Remediation Management, Social Impact Management, Social Sustainability, Waste Management, Water Management



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.