H2-CCS Sustainability Lead

Entity:Production & Operations
HSSE Group
Job Family Group:
Responsible for managing a team to provide environmental technical expertise and leadership to support operational activities, providing direction and coaching to team members and advising on the delivery of environmental policies and procedures to meet regulatory and BP requirements.
Job Summary:
Job Description:
At bp, we're striving to meet the growing global demand for safe, sustainable, and affordable energy. Hydrogen is one of bp’s five energy transition growth engines. Globally, bp is working on a significant and growing portfolio of options for the development of green and blue hydrogen projects in advantaged markets worldwide. To power the scale and pace of growth that we are targeting, we need the best people in the industry. As part of the team, you’ll be playing a key role in support bp to move towards our net zero ambition, at the same time as being part of one of our exciting new energy businesses.
In 2020, bp announced its new Sustainability Frame linking our strategy to our purpose. The Sustainability Advisor will coordinate the program of work to deliver these aims. Successfully meeting this frame will be critical for the new energy business to be successful in a low carbon economy. The Sustainability Advisor will work as part of a team to interface between the Hydrogen and CCS business teams, projects teams and the broader Sustainability community – both within bp and externally. They will also provide leadership for critical strategic topics (both internally and externally) and be required to represent those effectively in senior forums.
Why bp?
At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and ambitious environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.
There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, and excellent retirement benefits, among others!
Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role
Travel Requirement
This role is not eligible for relocation
Relocation Assistance:
This position is fully remote
Remote Type:
Air quality management, Biodiversity Management, Carbon Management, Chemical hazard management, Community Engagement, Environmental legal compliance, Environmental management, Environment and Social Group Reporting, Environment and Social Project Compliance Analysis, Labour rights and modern slavery, Noise emissions management, Remediation Management, Social Impact Management, Social Sustainability, Waste Management, Water Management
Skills:
Legal Disclaimer:
We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.
If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.