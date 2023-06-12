H2 & CCUS Regulatory Affairs Manager

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role

The Hydrogen- CCUS Regulatory Affairs Manager is responsible for identifying those technical policies that enable roll out and value creation from CCUS and hydrogen and the policy and regulatory gaps that limit their deployment. You will coordinate the technical Hydrogen - CCUS project engagement in the United States.

Lead and manage technical policies and advocacy elements in support of developing commercial CCUS and hydrogen projects. Provide strategically important and business focused carbon risk management through the identification, evaluation and development of technical policies that will enable scale-up and roll-out of CCUS and hydrogen.

Provide analysis of various technical policy and regulatory frameworks on CCUS and hydrogen projects, assess for unintended consequences for existing businesses, and make recommendations for underpinning advocacy activities. Support CCUS and hydrogen team and regional Communications & External Affairs to develop advocacy strategies for identified regions where technical policies are critical for CCUS and/or hydrogen deployment.

Manage internal CCUS and hydrogen policy relationships among all relevant partners, including US H2&CCUS business, Strategy, Sustainability and Ventures, Regional Communications and External Affairs (C&EA), Legal, etc. to create a coherent, consistent company position.

Engage and educate relevant bp representatives in technical CCUS and hydrogen to develop integrated messages that can influence government policy outcomes for the mutual benefit of society, bp and our customers.

Identify, develop and lead external engagement and collaboration in support of the agreed CCUS and hydrogen strategies.

Coordinate activities across relevant local trade associations.

Bachelor degree in a relevant discipline. This could include science and technology, environmental management, economics or social and political sciences.

Extensive experience in relevant industries with proven competencies in policy development, advocacy and regulatory affairs.

A sound understanding of US legislative and regulatory frameworks

Experience coordinating activities across internal and external organizational boundaries

A broad understanding of the science of climate change and the technologies that can be used to transition toward a low carbon economy.

Understanding of the scope of CCUS and hydrogen and its applicability to power systems, energy intensive industries, heat and bioenergy.

Understanding of the potential sources and uses of hydrogen

Accomplished communication and influencing skills

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



