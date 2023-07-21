This role is not eligible for relocation

Responsible for managing a team to deliver safe, optimal and environmentally sound operations, whilst developing the team's technical capabilities and supporting continuous improvement of processes in all aspects of operations.

Production & Operations



Operations Group



Responsible for managing a team to deliver safe, optimal and environmentally sound operations, whilst developing the team's technical capabilities and supporting continuous improvement of processes in all aspects of operations.



H250 Commissioning/Operations Manager

At bp we believe that hydrogen will play a pivotal role in decarbonization and getting to net zero by 2050 and has a series of projects opportunities that are being progressed.

The H250 Project is a 50:50 incorporated joint venture between HyCC and bp to develop a 250MW Green Hydrogen plant close to bp’s Rotterdam Refinery. Bp is looking for a Commissioning/Operations Manager to second into the Project team. This role will support development of the commissioning & start up strategies, performance acceptance criteria and Operations & Maintenance (O&M) agreement.

In this role you will:

Support the development of the commissioning strategy, start-up strategy and performance acceptance criteria.

Support the selection of the final FEED-EPC contractor

Provide integration support between key contracting scopes

Support the development of the O&M Agreement for the operating company to ensure seamless transfer from project to operating phase

Ensure that the operating company fulfils its obligation in terms of operations readiness to support design development and is ready to support the final stages of the project execution and operate. This will include a pre-start up assessment to confirm HyCC are ready to operate on behalf of the IJV

Oversight of the development and execution of the contractors commissioning, start-up and performance testing plan to ensure quality delivery of the contractual commitments.

In this role we have the following requirements:

Engineering degree or equivalent industry experience / 10 years operations experience in oil-gas-refining, chemicals, or industrial gases

10 years industry experience with 3-5 years in commissioning/start-up

Ability to network effectively across the bp organization to access relevant data and knowledge

Highly motivated and able to work as part of a diverse team without supervision

Good Dutch and English language

This position is office based at our central Dutch BP office near our BP Refinery - Europort Rotterdam. Candidates must be in the possession of transport towards our location. The location can't be reached by public transport.

Some travel will be necessary to visit the HyCC office in Amersfoort and EPC Contractors offices.



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Control of work, Cost-conscious decision-making, Maintenance general, Procedures and practices, Reliability general, Risk Management, Safety Leadership, Turnaround general



