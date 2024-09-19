Job summary

HF Alky Process Engineer

The HF Alky Process Engineer working in the Process & Optimisation Engineering (P&OE) Team at bpRR is responsible for supporting safe, reliable, compliant and competitive operation of the HF Alky and MTBE process units. They deliver this support in the form of troubleshooting, problem solving, commercial optimisation, Unit Health Monitoring (UHM), events scoping/planning and incident investigations. They are responsible for assuring process unit performance and availability from cycle to cycle and play a key role in both scoping and execution of major turnarounds for their respective technologies.

In this role You will:

Monitor the health of the HF Alkylation and MTBE process units on a short- and long-term basis, issuing reports on a quarterly cadence. This information will be used to inform maintenance planning, commercial model updates and to identify operating risks.

Support in the delivery of operating procedures for shutdown and startup of the process units for planned maintenance activities.

Define process engineering turnaround (TAR) and maintenance events scope and perform field inspections during TAR/maintenance execution period

Define operating instructions that align with commercial or compliance strategies

Support in HAZOP/LOPA studies

Form part of the “Alky Lighthouse” focus group which is a governance team focused on managing the process safety and mechanical integrity of the HF Alky unit

Provide technical input for safety incident investigations

Define and manage alarms & excursions

What You need to be successful:

Bachelors in chemical / Process Engineering (preferably Masters)

2-5 years Process Engineering experience in HF Alky Technology

Excellent communication skills

Fluency in English

Dutch is preferred.

What do you get in return?

Excellent salary depending on knowledge and experience

13th & 14th month

Gainsharing (bonus scheme)

Share plan, if contract for an indefinite period of time

25 holidays + 14 ADV days

Nearly non-contributory pension, 2.63%

Discount on petrol

A day shift function in which flexible working is possible by agreement

Challenging work with a lot of responsibility

Working with real specialists within your discipline

A safe & positive working atmosphere where there is a lot of laughter and humor is important

An inclusive culture where people care for each other and work together towards the same common goal

Stability & security, including sufficient training and career opportunities

This position is office based at our central Dutch BP office near our BP Refinery - Europoort Rotterdam. Candidates must be in the possession of transport towards our location. The location can't be reached by public transport.

Interested?

If so, please let us know as soon as possible. Should you experience any problems during the application process and creating an account through our website. Please send your application to our corporate recruiter, Maja Rodriguez using the e-mail address below or give her a call at the number below.

📧: maja.rodriguez@bp.com

+31 10 713 3023



