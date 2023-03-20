Site traffic information and cookies

  1. Home
  2. Careers
  3. Jobs at bp
  4. HR Administrator - Fixed-Term

HR Administrator - Fixed-Term

HR Administrator - Fixed-Term

  • Location Hungary - Central - Budapest
  • Travel required No
  • Job category HR Group
  • Relocation available No
  • Job type Professionals
  • Job code 146550BR
  • Experience level Entry
Job summary

We are a global energy business involved in every aspect of the energy system. We are working towards delivering light, heat and mobility to millions of people, every day. We are one of the very few companies equipped to solve some of the big complex challenges that matter for the future. We have a real contribution to make to the world's ambition of a low carbon future. Join us, and be part of what we can accomplish together. You can participate in our new ambition to become a net zero company by 2050 or sooner, and to help the world get to net zero.

In Hungary, we operate bp’s Global Business Services organization which is an integrated part of bp. Our people want to play their part in solving the big complex challenges facing our world today and, guided by our bp values, are working to help meet the world’s need for more energy while lowering carbon emissions. In our offices in Budapest and Szeged, we work in customer service, finance, accounting, procurement, HR services and other enabling functions – providing solutions across all of bp.
Join our team, and develop your career in an encouraging, forward-thinking environment!

Would you like to discover how our diverse, hardworking people are leading the way in making energy cleaner and better – and how you can play your part in our world-class team?

Join our Services + Solutions Team and advance your career as a

HR Administrator (HR Services)
(Fixed-term contract until May 2025)


Services + Solutions is an internal global shared services organisation, responsible for delivering centralised and standardised people services for bp from a number of geographical delivery centres as appropriate for bp’s footprint. Services + Solutions are the first point of contact for people-related matters; the team is policy and process experts, dedicated to delivering the best employee experience.

In this role You will:
  • Maintaining the time administration system by performing weekly and monthly checks on recorded time data, validating it, and following up on corrections
  • Supporting legally correct data entries and timely interface runs of connected systems
  • Ensuring all documents are arriving on time for payroll cutover and recording all work time-related data in the systems for payroll
  • Performing and documenting system tests in the time management system
  • Organizing compulsory health check-ups, administering expiry dates, managing Medicover documentation
  • Managing the hard copy records of GBS Europe employees, ensuring that the Employee file is constantly updated and all information is stored properly in line with regulation
  • Managing onboarding activities with the close cooperation of other GBS Europe teams and service providers, maintaining effective relationship with the process responsible
  • Managing the contract modification process with close follow-up of documentation
  • Reviewing processes on a regular basis to identify and remove obstacles to achieve process efficiency
  • Providing support to BSC staff in answering queries related to HR Operations and basic contractual matters
  • Supporting the cafeteria process by managing monthly costs bank transfers of funds and sending monthly reports
  • Establishing strong relations with internal stakeholders and external service providers
What You will need to be successful:
  • University Degree or equivalent
  • 2+ years of experience in office environment with back-office-related activities
  • HR administration experience is a definite advantage (knowledge of HRS and CRM systems like Workday and SAP SuccessFactors is a big plus)
  • Proactive personality with the ability to work under minimal supervision
  • Proven analytical thinking with an ability to translate data and solve complex problems quickly
  • Comfortable working to tight deadlines
  • Excellent interpersonal skills
  • Fluent English knowledge
At bp, we provide the following environment & benefits to you:
  • Different bonus opportunities based on performance, wide range of cafeteria elements
  • Life & health insurance, medical care package
  • Flexible working schedule: home office up to 2 days / week, based on team agreement
  • Opportunity to build up long term career path and develop your skills with wide range of learning options
  • Family friendly workplace e.g.: Extended paternity leave, Mother-baby room
  • Employees’ wellbeing programs e.g.: Employee Assistance Program, Company Recognition Program
  • Possibility to join our social communities and networks
  • Chill-out and collaboration spaces in our beautiful Budapest Agora and Szeged offices e.g.: Play Zones, Office massage, Sport and music equipment
  • Assets like phone for private usage and company laptop are provided from the first day of employment with other equipment if requested

bp Hungary won the Most attractive employer 2021 and 2022 Awards, based on the PwC annual research. Come and join us!

