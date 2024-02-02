This role is not eligible for relocation

People & Culture



HR Group



The primary purpose of this role is to act as a true business partner with Managers and advises employees to promote and support HR policy (internal mobility, recruitment, employee relations, training and development and all HR issues).



Would you like to discover how our diverse, hardworking people are leading the way in making energy cleaner and better – and how you can play your part in our outstanding team?

Join our Team and advance your career as

HR Advisor (People & Culture)

Promote the HR policy and ensure its effective application in the businesses scope, with the support of the other members of the P&C team (specialists).

Be a business partner for all strategic issues with HR impacts.

for all strategic issues with HR impacts. Carry out internal/external recruitment (permanent contracts, fixed-term contracts, and apprentices): from the definition of the need to the follow-up of the employee's integration into the teams.

Ensure the link with the Talent Acquisition team for senior recruitments.

Assist and advise business units in the management of their Human Resources : internal mobility, staff reviews and key/critical positions, succession planning, employment law, disciplinary law and any question relating to HR competence, such as individual issues.

: internal mobility, staff reviews and key/critical positions, succession planning, employment law, disciplinary law and any question relating to HR competence, such as individual issues. Provide support to employees and managers for issues related to Human Resources.

for issues related to Human Resources. Ensure compliance with internal rules (e.g. internal regulations, code of conduct) and, if necessary, initiate disciplinary measures

Maintain and develop the management tools of the Human Resources policy.

Be Focal Point for topics related to employee training and development.

Works closely with P& Services and solutions team (payroll)

Be the point of contact with the support functions located abroad

Assist the P&C Manager in the preparation of Works Councils meetings, and various other commissions and committees, as well as negotiations with the Trade Union Organizations, and participate in the various meetings

Work in partnership with other agile resources in Europe

Develop an in-depth understanding of the business they assist and focus on driving and deploying organizational change initiatives as appropriate.

Bachelor's degree or equivalent in Business Administration, Human Resources, or other relevant field

Min. 3-5 years of experience in a similar HR role

Fluency in English AND in French

Good organization skills with a problem-solving attitude and increased sense of privacy

Demonstrable knowledge of local labour law, particularly in employment law.

Sense of dialogue, listening skills and excellent interpersonal skills.

Open-minded attitude, combined with influencing skills

Ability to take a step back and to see the big picture while working in a dynamically changing environment.

At bp, we provide the following environment & benefits to you:

Bonus opportunities based on performance

Life & health insurance, medical care package and other allowances

Flexible working schedule: home office up to 2 days / week, based on team agreement

Opportunity to build up long term career path and develop your skills with wide range of learning options

Employees’ wellbeing programs e.g.: Employee Assistance Program

Possibility to join our social communities and networks

Assets like phone for private usage and company laptop are provided from the first day of employment with other equipment if requested

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, excellent retirement benefits, among others!



Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role



This role is not eligible for relocation



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.