The primary purpose of this role is to coach Line Managers to create and maintain engaged, high performing teams and support them through the critical 'moments that matter’. This role includes both HR Business Partnering responsibilities and some HR administrational tasks as well. The role holder, in cooperation with the Balkans People & Culture Lead, will manage relationships with key leaders for a business or function, monitoring internal ‘weak signals’ to pre-empt potential Employee Relations/ Internal Relations risks and coach managers to inspire and drive development of their teams, through appropriate interventions.

People & Culture



HR Group



Would you like to discover how our diverse, hardworking people are leading the way in making energy cleaner and better – and how you can play your part in our world-class team?

Join our Team and advance your career as a



HR Advisor

(based in Bucharest/ Ilfov County)

In this role you will:

Deliver People & Culture calendar activities such as performance and pay review and the bi-annual talent review process.

Analyse business metrics and data to provide insights.

Support Balkans P&C Lead and P&C Business Partners in delivery of segment/business/function people plans and projects.

Support the delivery of the EMEA people agenda, coordination the activities with Castrol P&C Senior Manager.

Build and maintain excellent relationships with local Employee Representatives and run the information meetings in addition to the Collective Labour Agreement (CLA) negotiation meetings along with the Head of Country. Subsequently, manage the preparation and submission of Authority to Negotiate (AtN) to the central bp team.

Build and maintain excellent relationships with local Employee Representatives and run the information meetings in addition to the Collective Labour Agreement (CLA) negotiation meetings along with the Head of Country. Subsequently, manage the preparation and submission of Authority to Negotiate (AtN) to the central bp team. Payroll administration: Prepare the monthly timesheet and all the additional data (regular & occasional benefits) needed by the payroll service provider

Administrate personal files and labour contracts of the employees as well as perform the Local Data Privacy (LPC) role for the country.

Maintain P&C and Health & Safety related country policies as well as legal requirements related to people safety and act as escalation point for P&C Services for all exceptions to policy, responsible for facilitating a decision on all cases.

Maintain P&C and Health & Safety related country policies as well as legal requirements related to people safety and act as escalation point for P&C Services for all exceptions to policy, responsible for facilitating a decision on all cases. Provide coaching and advice to line management which is aligned with the broader people plan and priorities

Stay up to date with the external legal context and monitor internal ‘weak signals’ to resolve or pre-empt Employee Relations/ Internal Relations issues

Manage individual severance / consultation processes and support P&C BP in preparing large scale transformation programmes

Attract, select, and retain the right people from the internal and external market , leveraging our employer brand in a compelling way

, leveraging our employer brand in a compelling way Ensure an inclusive and diverse workplace which reflects the communities in which we operate

Support and coach Line Managers to be role models for diversity and inclusion, through bp’s beliefs according to ‘Who We Are”

What you will need to be successful:

Bachelor's degree (Business Administration / Human Resources / Psychology);

Human Resources Inspector certificate is a must

5+ years of experience as HR Generalist, Business Partner or any other related roles , combined with payroll administration experience

, Up-to-date on changes in connection with local labour regulations

Fluency in English and in Romanian

Flexibility to be in the office (in Bucharest) min. 3 days per week

Ability to work both independently and to look beyond own team to consider the bigger picture and/or perspective of others

Solution-focused attitude

Ability to build and maintain relationships with key business and P&C stakeholders

Business acumen & customer focus

At bp, we provide the following environment and benefits to you:

A company culture where we respect our diverse and unified teams, where we are proud of our achievements and where fun and the attitude of giving back to our environment are highly valued

You will be part of the Balkan People & Culture team and also have a wider exposure on Castrol business within the region

Learning opportunities and other development opportunities to craft your career path

Additional days off (28 days of annual leave/year), annual leave days are being paid using a 1.5 coefficient;

13th salary;

Annual Cash Bonus depending on company’s & individual’s performance

Medical insurance package



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Employee and labour relations, HR Business Partnering, HR Generalist Experience, HR Payroll, Influencing Others, Labor and Employment Law, Partnership Management, Stakeholder Management, Working Independently



