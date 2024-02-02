HR Advisor

This role is eligible for relocation within country

People & Culture



HR Group



Responsible for supporting line managers to manage engaged, high-performing teams, using basic technical capabilities to provide day-to-day advice, case management, line manager support for critical 'moments that matter' and assist with project delivery in line with the business' people plan, local legislation, BP policy and best practice.



Let me tell you about the role

Responsible for delivering the people plan that enables the business to achieve its goals, providing people & culture support for a broad spectrum of people & culture activities based on experience in this field and ensuring consistent and effective delivery of initiatives and projects in line with local legislation, BP policy and standard methodology. May serve as a squad leader to deliver people & culture projects. The role holder will work closely with People Advisors and local line managers/employees to ensure the co-ordinated delivery of high-quality P&C support to the function.

About Castrol India

Castrol India, a key player in the global lubricant industry, operates under the bp Group, a major global energy company. Publicly listed in India, Castrol excels in automotive, industrial, and marine lubricants, with a century of market leadership. Our robust presence includes three blending plants, 330 distributors, and 100,000+ retail outlets.

We foster limitless success, offering employees a dynamic learning environment and opportunities. Here, you can develop your expertise or pursue a general management track. Be part of our legacy of nurturing top talent for leadership roles with the bp group, both in India and worldwide.

We are currently looking for P&C Advisor in Mumbai. More details below:

Visit www.castrol.co.in for more.

What will you deliver

Develops a deep understanding of the business they support and focuses on driving and delivering organisational change initiatives as appropriate.

Anchor the employee onboarding and related activities for new hires

Support the execution the employee engagement agenda in country in partnership with the Country p&c advisors, which includes activities like engagement surveys (Pulse, Growth Week etc)

Partners with non-agile business partners and other pooled resources to drive talent management initiatives for the business they support, enabling people to build the capabilities our business values, and ensuring implementation of focused talent management processes that are aligned to business priorities and objectives, supervising their impact on organisational efficiency.

Maintain, update and communicate the P&C Dashboard monthly as per P&C metrics and provide analytical support

Leverages standard methodologies and identifies efficiencies and opportunities for alignments across entities based on deep experience delivering agile projects across a variety of businesses across bp

Deploys to cross-functional/cross- P&C agile projects

Ensures personal and team compliance with the function's safety and ethics rules and processes, follows procedures, and provides an exemplary display of BP's beliefs

What you need to be successful

Partnering with the business & coaching for success

Proactive talent management

Willingness to challenge established practices and offer new solutions if needed

Strong communication skills and the ability to influence key senior stake-holders

Strong collaborator leadership skills, offering solutions to meet organisational needs

Strong capability in building influential relationships internally (with P&C business partners, other functional leaders, business leaders and board members) and externally

Excellent communication skills, including verbal, written, formal and informal communication with executive presence

Dynamic thinking attitude

Our values –

Always putting our people first, understanding and responding to their needs, supporting their health, wellbeing and recognizing them for excellent work.

enabling an inclusive and agile culture, where our teams thrive and make valuable contributions

crafting energizing workplaces that enable collaboration and innovation.

Education - Master’s degree in Human Resources with 5-7 years of working experience.

Crucial experience and job requirements:

Long term experience in Human Resources, validated capability and experience in strategic talent management and organisational development.

Experience with organisational change and working in an complex organization

Desirable criteria

Experience working with agile methodologies (scrum, kanban, design thinking, etc.

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status, or disability status. We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.



This position is not available for remote working



