HR Advisor

Role Synopsis

Our HR (PC&C / People Culture & Communications) Partnering community in BP is uniquely placed to unlock the human energy of BP – to craft and deliver compelling people strategies that shape BP’s future and create a highly engaging and modern employee experience. We are driven to deeply understand the business, our people and leading PC&C practices. We are passionate about unlocking the potential of leaders and their teams and coaching them to overcome challenges. We operate a powerful and coordinated PC&C community together with Center of Excellence specialists to bring value for BP.

As a People Advisor you will develop relationships with key Team Leaders in our business. You will use your knowledge of the people, human resources, the business and key data points, to provide insights and pre-empt potential risks to engagement and motivation. You will support and coach line managers through the critical moments in the employee lifecycle. You will advocate with integrity and are the catalyst behind ensuring BP is a phenomenal place to work where diversity is valued and used to competitive advantage.



This hybrid office/home role is located within our Cherry Point Refinery and will be responsible for P&C Partnering (HR) activity for a wide range of teams within the site. The advisor will:

Develop understanding of our business and focus on driving and delivering people agenda initiatives as appropriate.

Provide coaching and advice to line management which is aligned with the broader people plan and priorities

Deliver people & culture advisory support to leaders and facilitate resolution of everyday queries and coaching to drive engagement, pre-empting and resolving employee relations (ER) cases and ensuring that diversity and inclusion are a foundation of the people plan and supported throughout all people management activity.

Partner to drive talent management initiatives, enabling people to build capabilities, and ensuring implementation of focused talent management processes that are aligned to business priorities and objectives, observing their impact on organisational effectiveness.

Leverage standard methodologies and identify efficiencies and opportunities for alignments across different supported groups.

Support leaders with excellent execution of their line management fundamentals, ensuring robust decision making and quality continuous conversations

Coach and support managers in making changes to their organization and managing critical people activities

Partner and know the bp Cherry Point business, ensuring a strong awareness of the ‘pulse’ of the organization.

Bachelor's degree or equivalent in Business Administration, HR, or other relevant field preferred.

At least 3 years’ experience in Human Resources, or HR related field

Proven capability and experience in talent management, Employee Relations (ER), change management, and organisational development.

Demonstrated leadership capability with the ability to build capability, coach and drive high performance.

Track record of effective partnering, including demonstrated ability to apply business acumen and link value to business results.

Experience with organisational change management and working in a matrixed organization, and working knowledge of local labor legislation and regulations.

Experience working in an operational environment with hourly employees preferred.

Professional certification(s) in HR also preferred.



How much do we pay (Base)? $72,000- $103,000 *Note that the pay range listed for this position is a genuinely expected and reasonable estimate of the range of possible base compensation at the time of posting.

This position offers paid vacation depending on your years of relevant industry experience and will range from 120 – 240 hours of vacation per year for full times employees (60 - 240 hours of vacation per year for part time employees). You will also be eligible for 9 paid holidays per year and 2 personal choice holidays. You may learn more about how we calculate paid vacation and view our generous vacation and holiday schedules at benefits@bp. Bp has a parental leave policy as well, which offers up to 8 weeks’ paid leave for the birth or adoption of a child. Learn more at benefits@bp.

We offer a reward package to enable your work to fit with your life. These offerings include a discretionary annual bonus program, long-term incentive program, and generous retirement benefits that include a 401k matching program. These benefits may include a pension for eligible employees. You may learn more about our generous benefits at benefits@bp.

As part of bp’s wellbeing package, bp offers access to health, vision, and dental insurance, as well as life and Short-Term Disability and Long-Term Disability. You may learn more about our generous benefits at benefits@bp.



We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with an accessibility need may request an adjustment/accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an adjustment/accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us.



If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.