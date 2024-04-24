HR Analytics Senior Consultant

Job summary

People & Culture



HR Group



Are you someone with experience with Affirmative Action, Equal Employment Opportunity and data analytics? This position might be for you! Our People & Culture U.S. Compliance team is looking for a team member to join our compliance function and support the management of our federal contractor & EEO programs in compliance with the federal, state and local laws and regulations.

Support the company's federal contractor programs and activities related to maintaining compliance with the laws and regulations implemented by the Office of Federal Contract Compliance Programs (OFCCP).

Identify and address areas of existing and emerging risks and partner with your team members and other stakeholders to develop action plans and remediation efforts.

Proactively collaborate, consult and influence business partners to assess and maintain compliant processes with Equal Employment Opportunity and Affirmative Action related laws and regulations.

Conduct workforce data analysis including statistical analyses aimed at identifying and addressing areas of opportunities.

Conduct periodic reviews and audits to ensure company compliance.

Develop internally the company’s FAAPs.

Support OFCCP audits.

Complete all the required filings including the EEO-1 Reports, the Vets-4212 Reports, the Illinois Pay Reports, the California Pay Reports etc.

Analyze data on pay, selection, attraction and other HR processes and trends.

Apply advanced knowledge of statistical methods to analyze data quantitatively and qualitatively to identify trends, strengths and weaknesses in recruitments, placement, and achievement of EEO and affirmative action goals.

Provide statistical insights for business leaders regarding EEO, AA and diversity goals.

Assist in measuring efficiency of company's good faith efforts and outreach.

Bachelor’s degree in Statistics, Data Science, or related fields

Minimum 6 years of related experience gathering and analyzing employment transaction data to develop Affirmative Action and/or Equal Employment Opportunity programs.

Knowledge of federal laws, rules and regulations as they relate to federal contractor status.

Advanced knowledge and experience utilizing statistical methods for conducting high-level, complex analyses of workforce data.

Knowledge, understanding and application of risk management and compliance framework and guidelines.

Demonstrate integrity and ethical behavior including but not limited to confidentiality.

How much do we pay (Base)? $96,000-$178,000 *Note that the pay range listed for this position is a genuinely expected and reasonable estimate of the range of possible base compensation at the time of posting.

This position offers paid vacation depending on your years of relevant industry experience and will range from 120 – 240 hours of vacation per year for full times employees (60 - 240 hours of vacation per year for part time employees). You will also be eligible for 9 paid holidays per year and 2 personal choice holidays. You may learn more about how we calculate paid vacation and view our generous vacation and holiday schedules at benefits@bp. Bp has a parental leave policy as well, which offers up to 8 weeks’ paid leave for the birth or adoption of a child. Learn more at benefits@bp.

We offer a reward package to enable your work to fit with your life. These offerings include a discretionary annual bonus program, long-term incentive program, and generous retirement benefits that include a 401k matching program. These benefits may include a pension for eligible employees. You may learn more about our generous benefits at benefits@bp.

As part of bp’s wellbeing package, bp offers access to health, vision, and dental insurance, as well as life and Short-Term Disability and Long-Term Disability. You may learn more about our generous benefits at benefits@bp.



Negligible travel should be expected with this role



This role is not eligible for relocation



This position is fully remote



We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.