At bp, our people are our most valuable asset. The People, Culture & Communications (PC&C) function fosters a diverse, inclusive culture where everybody can thrive. As part of an integrated energy company, PC&C is embarking on a major transformation to be more competitive, responsive, and customer-focused.

We’re investing in key locations such as India, Hungary, Malaysia, and Brazil, offering an exciting but challenging opportunity to shape a fast-moving PC&C function, building teams and structures and driving continuous improvement.

We’re looking for driven, ambitious enthusiasts who thrive in fast-paced environments and are passionate about people. If you're ready to build something transformative, this is the place for you.

Would you like to discover how our diverse, hardworking people are leading the way in making energy cleaner and better – and how you can play your part in our world-class team?

Join our Digital Solutions Team and advance your career as a



HR Application Support Senior Specialist

People and Culture Operations & Advisory is an internal global shared services organisation, responsible for delivering centralised and standardised People and Culture Operations & Advisory for bp from several geographical delivery centres as appropriate for bp’s footprint. People and Culture Operations & Advisory are the first point of contact for People and Culture related matters; the team are policy and process experts, dedicated to delivering the best customer experience.

In this role You will:

Provide 1st and 2nd level support for all people and culture applications and data interfaces via our customer relationship management tool, being responsible for in-depth analysis, diagnosis, troubleshooting and providing solutions to complex issues including interface errors, login/access Issues, password resets, online course errors etc.

Apply specialized technical skills to analyse sophisticated and high-impact issues involving several platforms and data integrations

Engage with the relevant teams and manage cases through to resolution

Record, analyse and manage incidents and complaints in line with our service commitment and incident management processes, calling out where appropriate

Coach the application support analysts to deliver the best possible experience to colleagues and to encourage development as people professionals

Maintain good working relationships with people and culture teams, IT&S, solutions and external service providers, seeking business context, feedback

Evaluate trends and deliver regular updates to leads

Participate in technology release management testing and operationalising changes in the team

Create knowledge resources and maintain the integrity of our internal knowledge base

What You will need to be successful:

Minimum of 3 years organisational data / management system experience preferably working with Workday system

Higher education qualification or equivalent experience

Proficiency in English language

Foundational knowledge of CRM systems

Proficiency in using MS Office

Knowledge of Workday and Salesforce and other HR systems and People and Culture processes

A continuous improvement approach; seeking simple, ‘best fit’ solutions to challenges

Experience in HR shared services or technical support environment

Digital application troubleshooting experience is good to have

Experience working with customer relationship management tools to communicate resolution and manage incidents

Great problem solving skills demonstrated through experience in case management

Ability to identify and mitigate risks associated with working across multiple systems with collaborators across many locations.

Digital Fluency to use and explore available tools and technology in resolving issues

Excellent personal organisational skills, good balance of being proactive and reactive; ability to manage multiple priorities and complete tasks on time

Effective communication competency to transfer technical information from product and solution owners to colleagues effectively

At bp, we provide the following environment & benefits to you:

Different bonus opportunities based on performance, wide range of cafeteria elements

Life & health insurance, medical care package

Flexible working schedule: home office up to 2 days / week, based on team agreement

Opportunity to build up long term career path and develop your skills with wide range of learning options

Family friendly workplace e.g.: Extended parental leave, Mother-baby room

Employees’ wellbeing programs e.g.: Employee Assistance Program, Company Recognition Program

Possibility to join our social communities and networks

Chill-out and collaboration spaces in our beautiful Budapest Agora and Szeged offices e.g.: Play Zones, Office massage, Sport and music equipment

Assets like phone for private usage and company laptop are provided from the first day of employment with other equipment if requested

bp Hungary won the Most Attractive Employer 2024 Award (SSC / BSC sector) fourth time in a row at PwC's annual employer research. Come and join us!



