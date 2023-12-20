HR Coordinator - Chalandri

Some travel may be required with this role, this is negotiable

Job summary

Job Family Group:

HR Group



Job Summary:

bp is reimagining energy for people and our planet.We provide heat, light and mobility to customers worldwide. We’re fundamentally transforming what we do so we can reach net zero by 2050 or sooner. We also have a strong mission to help the whole world reach net zero too – working across our industry to improve people’s lives.It’s crucial to us that the differences we see in the world around us are reflected in our workplace. Who you are is what counts, not where you’re from or how you live your life. A culture that values everyone benefits all of us. That’s why, to help our people thrive, we nurture a truly diverse and inclusive environment.In this role, you will be responsible for supporting HR Services by delivering a range of activities which may include payroll services, responding, resolving and/or escalating employee queries, providing operational support within the HR portal, Chat bot and Salesforce CRM tools, or providing guidance and information to employees, managers and HR on complex employee process and data changes, across the breadth of the Workday processes.



Job Description:

Would you like to discover how our diverse, hardworking people are leading the way in making energy cleaner and better – and how you can play your part in our world-class team?

HR Coordinator

In this role You will:

Assist the P&C Manager and Line Managers in developing and driving the cluster people plan, while supporting the development, integration and implementation of HR policies and practices.

Cooperate with external recruiting agencies in resourcing and maintain a close partnership with universities through internship programs.

Be first point of contact for employees and Line Managers, answering queries on policy, process and redirect non-HR queries as required.

Assist in the delivery of HR Services activities, collecting and documenting relevant data and information.

Prepare and monitor payroll data by working closely with the external payroll providers (Greece/Cyprus and other supported Balkan countries).

Effectively utilise service enabling technologies and the CRM tool by creating, accurately recording and managing customer requests.

Develop processes, tools and templates to manage queries, changes and updates to HR knowledge and content, ensure maintenance of Workday organization units, jobs, position master data and prepare Workday reports.

Be responsible for all hiring and exit procedures according to the local requirements and regulations; perform transactions and manage associated tasks for employee personal and job related data service requests.

Monitor and report on HR content performance, addressing HR content issues and when required raise technical issues or configuration change requests to Product Owners or Solutions Support.

Be accountable for the analysis and fulfilment of Ad hoc Workday, Cornerstone, SAP reporting requests from the customer.

Deliver record and document image management services according to agreed performance targets and statutory legal, fiscal or regulatory obligations.

Support the Annual Performance & Reward Review process by participating in market surveys in every country in the Balkans, updating internal pay ranges, preparing salary reviews and making merit/promotion budget recommendations.

Be responsible for labor laws and updates, resolving sophisticated employment issues, maintaining a close partnership with local authorities and external legal.

Be responsible for annual and interim audits on all HR issues (payroll, benefits, etc.) in partnership with external tax auditors.

Develop knowledge of HR Services in order to support efforts to centralise, standardise and simplify HR administration.

Align with BP's Code of Conduct and models BP's Values & Behaviours.

What You will need to be successful:

3 years of experience in HR administration

Deep knowledge of Greek legislation and its frequent changes, with special regard to labour law

Greek AND English language knowledge is required

Good experience with benefit providers, administrator of benefits and knowledge of the process in Greece

Good level of expertise in Excel

Strong analytical skills

Great attention to detail

Workday and/or SAP knowledge would be of advantage

At bp, we provide the following environment and benefits to you:

A company culture where we respect our diverse and unified teams, where we are proud of our achievements and where fun and the attitude of giving back to our environment are highly valued

Possibility to join our social communities and networks

Learning opportunities and other development opportunities to craft your career path

Life and health insurance, medical care package

And many other benefits.

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate based on race, religion, colour, national origin, gender, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status, or disability status.

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, perform crucial job functions, and receive other benefits and privileges of employment.



Travel Requirement:

Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is not available for remote working



Skills:

Agility core practices, Agility core practices, Analytical Acumen, Analytical Thinking, Collaboration, Communication, Creativity and Innovation, Customer service delivery excellence, Customer Service Design, Data Analysis, Data Management, Decision Making, Developing and implementing strategy, Discovered resource estimation and assurance, Employee and labour relations, Extract, transform and load, Global Perspective, Human Resources (HR), Human Resources Administration, Information Security, Labour Relations Management, Leading transformation, Legal Practices, Management Reporting, Managing change {+ 10 more}



Legal Disclaimer:

