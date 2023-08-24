HR Coordinator

Job summary

About Us At bp, we’re reimagining energy for people and our planet. With operations working across almost every part of the energy system, we’re leading the way in reducing carbon emissions and developing more sustainable methods for solving the energy challenge. We’re a team with varied strengths of engineers, scientists, finance and commercial business professionals determined to find answers to problems. But we know we can’t do it alone. We’re looking for people who share our passion for reinvention to bring a fresh opinion, ambition, and to challenge our thinking in our goal to achieve net zero!

Entity:

People & Culture



Job Family Group:

HR Group



Job Summary:

About UsAt bp, we’re reimagining energy for people and our planet. With operations working across almost every part of the energy system, we’re leading the way in reducing carbon emissions and developing more sustainable methods for solving the energy challenge.We’re a team with varied strengths of engineers, scientists, finance and commercial business professionals determined to find answers to problems. But we know we can’t do it alone. We’re looking for people who share our passion for reinvention to bring a fresh opinion, ambition, and to challenge our thinking in our goal to achieve net zero!



Job Description:

Role synopsis

The P&C Coordinator will administer the store-based applicant tracking and onboarding system. This role will assist with P&C projects that will help grow the Retail Operating Organization (ROO) footprint across the US. This role will assist with the HRIS life cycle processing.

Key Accountabilities:

Manage the applicant tracking system (ATS) and related integrations, including excellent support for store related issues.

Handle background check process.

Manage ongoing I-9/E-Verify certifications to ensure compliance.

Lead the milestone compensation process.

Handle P&C Partnering Inbox to make sure all P&C related inquiries are handled in a timely manner.

Participate in P&C Strategic Projects to help grow the Retail Operating Organization.

Be a safety ambassador and follow all safety initiatives.

Perform additional duties as assigned.

Crucial education:

Bachelor’s Degree in HR or business subject area.

PHR or SHRM certification preferred

Crucial experience and job requirements:

demonstrated ability in Human Resources Knowledge/Skills:

Critical thinking – Using logic and reasoning to identify the strengths and weaknesses of alternative solutions, conclusions or approaches to problems.

Active Learning – Understanding the implications of new information for both current and future problem solving and decision making.

Deductive Reasoning – The ability to apply general rules to specific problems to produce answers that make sense.

Ability to maintain confidentiality and perform duties in a discrete manner.

Must possess a high degree of professionalism and understanding of customer service.

Self-motivated and comfortable in a fast-paced environment.

Excellent interpersonal skills including oral and written communication skills.

Understanding of Employment Law.

Possess a curiosity and drive towards learning.

Dedicated work ethic.

Flexibility to meet business initiatives.

Focus on continuous process improvement and efficiency.

Equipment / Special Expertise:

Skills in Microsoft Excel

Excellent understanding of entire Microsoft Office Suite

Must have a valid driver’s license.

Considering Joining bp?

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and exciting environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. bp is committed to encouraging an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, excellent retirement benefits, and more!



Travel Requirement

No travel is expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is not available for remote working



Skills:

Agility core practices, Agility core practices, Analytical Thinking, Collaboration, Communication, Creativity and Innovation, Customer service delivery excellence, Customer service design, Data Management, Decision Making, Developing and implementing strategy, Discovered resource estimation and assurance, Employee and labour relations, Extract, transform and load, Global Perspective, Information Security, Leading transformation, Management Reporting, Managing change, Managing strategic partnerships, Measurement and metrics, Organizational knowledge, Performance and planning, Project and programme management, Stakeholder Engagement {+ 3 more}



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.