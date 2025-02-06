HR Manager, Japan (PC&C Manager Japan)

This role is not eligible for relocation

Negligible travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

Entity:

People, Culture & Communications



Job Family Group:

HR Group



Job Description:

About the role

Partner with business leadership to build and implement PC&C (people culture & communication) strategy

Lead and develop the PC&C team to deliver effective people culture service to business and employees

Manage the P&C activities and calendars in the country to ensure a silent running

Act in manner consistent with “Who we are” by leading through our values, building enduring capability, energizing people and maximizing value in both short- and long-term dedication

Look after the 3 legal entities in Japan BP Castrol KK, BP Japan KK and BPEJ KK. (Automotive lubricants are marketed through BP Castrol K.K., listed on the Standard section of Tokyo StockExchange in which BP has shareholding.)

Key Accountabilities

Mentor line managers to build and maintain engaged, high performing teams and support them through the critical ’moments that matter’

Provide advice to people and culture management which is aligned with the broader people plan and priorities

Be an excellent partner with key leaders for business and functions, developing internal ‘weak signals’ to pre-empt potential risks and mentor managers to encourage and drive performance development of their teams, through appropriate interventions

Find opportunities to re-define and implement processes/policies and coordinate related improvement projects

Provide support to managers in making changes to their organization or critical people decisions/activities

Deliver P&C calendar activities such as performance and pay review, talent review/management and staff development processes etc

Execute projects and activities within the client group people plan to support delivery of business strategy

Work with and leverage the leadership of business and functions, develop and implement tailored long-term people strategy and programs, including capability development, organization development, engagement and succession planning

Any ad-hoc HR related matters

HSSE accountabilities

IMT/CST team member

Support and guide to implement HSSE programs and initiatives

Complete the safety and compliance training required for the role.

What you will need to have:

Working in matrix global organisation, aligning local requirement with global strategy

Gaining alignment between the businesses and functions to ensure consistent application

Leading restructuring and separation activities despite the constraints of Japanese labour law.

Attracting and retaining talent in a relatively small organisation (vs local competitors)

Running employee relations, conflict resolution and succession planning across a diverse group of businesses

Handling the specific PC&C and other reporting requirements demanded by the Tokyo Stock Exchange for a listed company.

Required proficiencies

In-depth knowledge of P&C and business principles in Japan

Strategy development, communicating, motivating, negotiating, influencing, decision making, problem solving, resolving conflict and managing peers & teams.

Business level in English (Native in Japanese)

Deep knowledge on Japanese labor law acting as the listed company

Deep understanding of the company’s various functions and disciplines

At bp, we provide the following environment and benefits to you:

• A company culture where we respect our diverse and unified teams, where we are proud of our achievements and where fun and the attitude of giving back to our environment are highly valued

• Possibility to join our social communities and networks

• Learning opportunities and other development opportunities to craft your career path

• Life and health insurance, medical care package

• And many other benefits!

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate based on race, religion, colour, national origin, gender, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status, or disability status. We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, perform crucial job functions, and receive other benefits and privileges of employment.

Don’t hesitate to get in touch with us to request any accommodations!



Travel Requirement

Negligible travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Agility core practices, Agility core practices, Analytical Thinking, Coaching, Communication, Creativity and Innovation, Culture and behaviour change, Curiosity, Customer centric thinking, Data Analysis, Data cleansing and transformation, Decision Making, Digital fluency, Employee and labour relations, Employee Engagement, Employee Experience, Facilitation, Global Perspective, Influencing, Job Design, Leadership Assessment, Leading transformation, Long Term Planning, Managing change, Managing workforce concerns {+ 11 more}



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with an accessibility need may request an adjustment/accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an adjustment/accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us.



If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.