HR Manager (People & Culture Manager)

bp is reimagining energy for people and our planet.We provide heat, light and mobility to customers worldwide. We’re fundamentally transforming what we do, so we can reach net zero by 2050 or sooner. We also have a strong mission to help the whole world reach net zero too – working across our industry to improve people’s lives.It’s crucial to us that the differences we see in the world around us are reflected in our workplace. Who you are is what counts, not where you’re from or how you live your life. A culture that values everyone benefits all of us. That’s why, to help our people thrive, we nurture a truly diverse and inclusive environment.Mobility (think transportation fuel of all kinds including new low carbon fuels) and convenience (think groceries, coffees, pastries, etc.) is at the centre of bp’s strategy to reach net zero.M&C (Mobility&Convenience) is putting customers at the heart of what bp does, helping to accelerate the global revolution in mobility to a low carbon future, redefining the experience of convenience retail, and scaling bp’s presence and fuel sales in growth markets.Poland is considered an ‘opportunity’ market for bp, meaning that we see growth for the Polish mobility and convenience business.



Job Description:

Would you like to discover how our diverse, hardworking people are leading the way in making energy cleaner and better – and how you can play your part in our world-class team?

Join our People & Culture Team and advance your career as a P&C (HR) Manager Mobility and Convenience Europe!



This role has 3 elements:

Partnering with M&C Fleet business

M&C (Mobility & Convenience) Fleet is a business with significant growth plans. The Fleet strategy has 3 pillars: 1) converting customers to low-carbon solutions, 2) providing world-class digital solutions to customers and 3) providing a more end-to-end solution to customers where in the future they will come to us to lease a vehicle, maintenance, insurance, and credit for example. This role will play a vital role in ensuring the fleet team has the right capabilities, incentives and culture to deliver on its ambition. Today the Fleet business is c.250 spread across 12 European countries.

Leading the Poland M&C P&C team

The Poland People & Culture business is c.3500 people spread across retail sites and head office. This role leads a c.15-person team providing support to this business. This includes developing and delivering on the people plan for M&C Poland that enables the business to achieve its goals, providing people & culture support for a broad spectrum of activities.

Head of Country for People & Culture Poland.

This involves working with the Business Head of Country on specific local matters and sitting on the board of M&C Poland. This also includes embedding the new people and culture model in Poland, talent management, and building an engaged and energized team.

In this role, you will:

Develop and delivers people strategy for M&C Poland ensuring alignment with M&C Europe and bp group. Manage the performance of the team.

Maintain a deep understanding of the business and focuses on driving and delivering organisational change initiatives as appropriate.

Lead local P&C team of c.15 people – driving integration, strong engagement and culture.

Look for ways to continuously improve and digitise to drive efficiency and better service for our customers.

Drive talent management for the business, enabling people to build the capabilities our business values, and ensuring implementation of focused talent management processes that are aligned to business priorities and objectives, supervising their impact on organisational efficiency.

Enable a compliant and high-performance culture through aligned performance management, reward and recognition frameworks, managing the delivery of coordinated reward/recognition solutions and coordinating the annual reward process.

As member of P&C M&C Europe Leadership Team, you will play an active role in leading the M&C Europe team – role modelling behaviours, developing talent and creating an engaging and energised team.

What you will need to be successful in this role:

Bachelor's degree or equivalent in Business Administration, Human Resources, or other relevant field.

Usually requires at least 10 years’ experience in Human Resources, proven capability and experience in strategic talent management, ER, change management, and organisational development.

Strong leadership experience with the ability to build capability, coach and drive dedication.

Fluency in English and Polish language.

Track record of effective strategic partnering and executive-level coaching.

Demonstrated ability to apply business acumen and clearly link value to business results.

Experience of organisational change management and working in a matrixed organization, and solid understanding of local labor legislation and regulations.

The following would be a plus:

Advanced/Master's degree in Human Resources or MBA or other professional certification(s) in HR.

Experience working with agile methodologies (scrum, kanban, design thinking, etc.)

Experience supporting a retail business.

At bp, we provide the following environment and benefits to you:

A company culture where we respect our diverse and unified teams, where we are proud of our achievements and where fun and the attitude of giving back to our environment are highly valued

Possibility to join our social communities and networks

Learning opportunities and other development opportunities to craft your career path, including access to LinkedIn Learning, Coursera, and GetAbstract

Life and health insurance, medical care package, Employee Assistance Program with psychological and legal support

Additional days off

Equity matching program and many other benefits



