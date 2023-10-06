HR Mergers and Acquisitions Advisor

This role is not eligible for relocation

Job summary

Entity:

People & Culture



Job Family Group:

HR Group



Job Summary:

About UsAt bp, we’re reimagining energy for people and our planet. With operations working across almost every part of the energy system, we’re leading the way in reducing carbon emissions and developing more sustainable methods for solving the energy challenge.We’re a team with varied strengths of engineers, scientists, finance and commercial business professionals determined to find answers to problems. But we know we can’t do it alone. We’re looking for people who share our passion for reinvention to bring a fresh opinion, ambition, and to challenge our thinking in our goal to achieve net zero!



Job Description:

Role Synopsis:

The role holder will bring a deep understanding of P&C practices, project delivery and organizational change strategies to ensure integration/separation plan, timelines and execution are adhered to during these critical business transactions.

Reporting to VP reinvent bp, the P&C Integration / Separation Advisor will play a pivotal role in providing integration and separation support for our mergers and acquisitions (M&A) and joint venture (JV) initiatives.

Key Accountabilities:

Delivery of Mergers & Acquisitions (M&A) integration and separation strategy/projects

Under the direction of the Business and P&C Integration Lead support a high-quality P&C integration plan across all people and organisation elements of the acquired entity, build a decision driven critical path to ensure value is captured at the right time.

Evaluate critical people related issues from the business evaluation stage, due diligence report and incorporate mitigation into the integration plan.

Ensure maximum visibility of issues, people-related risks and mitigations.

Lead the development and execution of integration/separation plan in respective projects

Manages overall execution of the P&C integration/separation plan across the P&C workstreams - Directs day-to-day tasks and workflow, communicate decisions to broader working team, monitor overall workstream progress, coordinate dependencies, risk management and issue resolution.

Collaborate with cross-functional teams to deploy activities as required to facilitate the smooth integration and separation of teams, processes and systems resulting from M&A and JV decisions.

Support culture, engagement and change efforts throughout integration/ separation programs

Support engagement efforts to keep employees advised about M&A integration and separation progress, changes, timelines and support them through the change.

Collaborate with key partners, including but not limited to P&C leadership, senior leadership across finance, legal and other relevant teams as required to ensure alignment and successful execution of M&A initiatives.

Essential Education:

Bachelor’s degree or equivalent experience in human resources, Business Administration, or a related field; master’s degree preferred.

Essential Experience and Job Requirements:

Minimum 7 Years of experience

Experience in P&C business partnering,

Strong understanding of key M&A and JV processes, including experience navigating associated challenges

Demonstrated ability to manage sophisticated projects with multiple collaborators, contending priorities and ambitious goals.

Organizational change expertise with the ability to create and implement strategies that drive organizational alignment and support employee engagement.

Excellent communication and interpersonal skills demonstrated ability to interact confidently with senior leaders and employee populations both internally and externally.

Possess a global perspective and understanding of bp’s strategy.

Desirable Criteria:

Professional certifications in Human Resources or a related field preferred

Considering Joining bp?

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and exciting environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. bp is committed to encouraging an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, excellent retirement benefits, and more!



Travel Requirement

Some travel may be required with this role, this is negotiable



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

