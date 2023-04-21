Job summary

The ANZ P&C Services + Solutions team has a goal to reinvent itself as an agile and efficient business partner.



We are currently looking for a HR Operations Advisor to join our team to assist with operational excellence projects. You will work closely with a supportive manager, HR Information systems teams, payroll and local P&C delivery teams on activities including new HR systems implementations, continuous improvement, simplification, risk management, service excellence, change management and process standardization.



This is a perfect opportunity for an individual with a generalist HR background with a keen eye for continuous improvement.



About the Role:

• Support the Operations Excellence Manager, Payroll and local HR delivery teams in facilitating, identifying, and implementing process improvements and simplification initiatives.

• Support and be the escalation point for regional delivery partners

• Provide advice and support for any changes impacting services.

• Support the HR services function in process improvements

• Drive and deliver continuous improvement and projects across HR services.

• Provide support for productivity improvement and cost reduction.

• Support project activity and the transition to BAU.

• Monitor, track and analyze results of initiatives to assure effectiveness of process improvement activities whilst mitigating risks of failure.



About You:

• Ability to build strong professional relationships with relevant internal and external stakeholders

• Able to work through ambiguity

• Ability to managing conflicting priorities and work autonomously

• Demonstrated experience in generalist HR roles

• Strong commitment to continuous improvements

• Think outside the box.

• Previous experience in supporting continuous improvement initiatives

• Able to influence peers and leaders to deliver project goals

• Strong analytical, numeracy, written and oral communication skills



Please be aware that all bp ANZ employees must be Permanent Residents or Citizens of Australia or New Zealand.



The benefits:

bp offers a vibrant, collaborative work culture in a company that closely follows its values. We are dedicated to developing your career and reward our people with a competitive package coupled with benefits that reflect these values.

• Generous salary package including annual bonus program, super & fuel discounts

• Excellent work-life balance & flexible working arrangements.

• Collaborative environment that celebrates achievements, diversity and culture

• Ongoing career opportunities in a global organisation

• Career development and mentoring programs

• Collaborative team with a safety-first approach