The ANZ P&C Services + Solutions team has a goal to reinvent itself as an agile and efficient business partner.
We are currently looking for a HR Operations Advisor to join our team to assist with operational excellence projects. You will work closely with a supportive manager, HR Information systems teams, payroll and local P&C delivery teams on activities including new HR systems implementations, continuous improvement, simplification, risk management, service excellence, change management and process standardization.
This is a perfect opportunity for an individual with a generalist HR background with a keen eye for continuous improvement.
About the Role:
• Support the Operations Excellence Manager, Payroll and local HR delivery teams in facilitating, identifying, and implementing process improvements and simplification initiatives.
• Support and be the escalation point for regional delivery partners
• Provide advice and support for any changes impacting services.
• Support the HR services function in process improvements
• Drive and deliver continuous improvement and projects across HR services.
• Provide support for productivity improvement and cost reduction.
• Support project activity and the transition to BAU.
• Monitor, track and analyze results of initiatives to assure effectiveness of process improvement activities whilst mitigating risks of failure.
About You:
• Ability to build strong professional relationships with relevant internal and external stakeholders
• Able to work through ambiguity
• Ability to managing conflicting priorities and work autonomously
• Demonstrated experience in generalist HR roles
• Strong commitment to continuous improvements
• Think outside the box.
• Previous experience in supporting continuous improvement initiatives
• Able to influence peers and leaders to deliver project goals
• Strong analytical, numeracy, written and oral communication skills
Please be aware that all bp ANZ employees must be Permanent Residents or Citizens of Australia or New Zealand.
The benefits:
bp offers a vibrant, collaborative work culture in a company that closely follows its values. We are dedicated to developing your career and reward our people with a competitive package coupled with benefits that reflect these values.
• Generous salary package including annual bonus program, super & fuel discounts
• Excellent work-life balance & flexible working arrangements.
• Collaborative environment that celebrates achievements, diversity and culture
• Ongoing career opportunities in a global organisation
• Career development and mentoring programs
• Collaborative team with a safety-first approach