HR & Payroll Team Leader

The Delivery Lead, Retail Payroll Services supervises the providing of payroll analytical and management services in support of a smooth payroll delivery in the UK, including transactional support, vendor coordination, and timely and accurate analysis of payroll related research and queries. In addition, the responsibility for leading a team of Payroll Specialists
The Delivery Lead, Retail Payroll Services is responsible for ensuring successful delivery of payroll in the UK. This involves holding the vendor partners to account, devising solutions to resolve issues or improve payroll services in the UK. The role requires working with partners to create improved processes, minimise risk, reduce costs and improve the quality and reliability of the service. In addition, the Delivery Lead develops the team of Payroll Specialists
This role leads a team that who look after the transaction of payroll activities in the UK, working with internal customers and third party vendor partners to provide solutions to maintain and/or improve payroll services to employees on the UK Retail Payroll.
More specifically, this role is accountable for the:
Agility core practices, Agility core practices, Analytical Thinking, Automatic Data Processing (ADP) Payroll, Collaboration, Communication, Creativity and Innovation, Customer service delivery excellence, Customer Service Design, Data Management, Decision Making, Developing and implementing strategy, Discovered resource estimation and assurance, Employee and labour relations, Environment, Extract, transform and load, Global Perspective, HR Payroll, Human Resources (HR), Human Resources (HR) Software Systems, Human Resources Information Systems (HRIS) Administration, Information Security, Leading transformation, Management Reporting, Managing change
