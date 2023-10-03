Job summary

We are a global energy business involved in every aspect of the energy system. We are working towards delivering light, heat and mobility to millions of people, every day. We are one of the very few companies equipped to solve some of the big complex challenges that matter for the future. We have a real contribution to make to the world's ambition of a low carbon future. Join us, and be part of what we can accomplish together. You can participate in our new ambition to become a net zero company by 2050 or sooner, and to help the world get to net zero.In Hungary, we operate bp’s Global Business Services organization which is an integrated part of bp. Our people want to play their part in solving the big complex challenges facing our world today and, guided by our bp values, are working to help meet the world’s need for more energy while lowering carbon emissions. In our offices in Budapest and Szeged, we work in customer service, finance, accounting, procurement, HR services and other enabling functions – providing solutions across all of bp.Join our team, and develop your career in an encouraging, forward-thinking environment!



Would you like to discover how our diverse, hardworking people are leading the way in making energy cleaner and better – and how you can play your part in our world-class team?

Join our Team and advance your career as a

HR Services Application Support Specialist – Fixed-Term (appr. 1 year)

In this role You will:

Provide 1st and 2nd level support for all people and culture applications and data interfaces via our customer relationship management tool, being responsible for in-depth analysis, diagnosis, solve and providing solutions to issues. Examples of issues may include: interface errors, login/access issues, password resets, online course errors etc.

Apply specialized technical skills to analyse sophisticated issues involving several platforms and data integrations

Create, update, triage and/or resolve cases according to our quality and services commitment.

Engage with the relevant teams and handling cases through to resolution.

Record, analyse and run incidents in line with our service commitment and incident management processes, advancing where appropriate.

Proactively seeking advice from the application support senior specialist /lead on unclear processes.

Collaborate with people care teams globally.

Maintain good working relationships with people and culture teams, IT&S, solutions and external service providers.

Evaluate trends and delivering regular updates to leads

Participate in technology release management testing

Supply to and complete continuous improvement initiatives

What You will need to be successful:

Higher education qualification (e.g. A level, high school diploma) or equivalent experience.

Local market variation may apply.

Experience in a HR shared services or technical support environment is preferred.

Experience working with customer relationship management tools to communicate resolution and lead incidents

Exposure to HR processes and systems or equivalent

Problem solving skills proven through experience in case management

Numeracy & analytical thinking – able to quickly and optimally analyse data to provide business insights

Risk Management – Identifying and mitigating risks associated with working across multiple systems with collaborators across many locations.

Digital Fluency – able to use and explore available tools and technology in resolving issues

Solution focus – applies judgement and common sense and seeks to identify solutions which will make valuable contributions

Business sense & customer focus – keeps up to date with internal and external context, seeks to understand the relationship between their activity and the BP business strategy.

Effective communication - able to transfer technical information from product and solution owners to colleagues effectively

Acts with integrity - demonstrating the bp values and behaviours.

Inclusion and working together – Proactively builds and maintains inclusive relationships with a diverse set of customers.

Group mind set - remembers to look beyond individual performance to consider the bigger picture and the team perspective.

Calm under pressure and able to work in ambiguous environments.

Demonstrates curiosity, resilience and willingness to new experiences.

At bp, we provide the following environment & benefits to you:

Different bonus opportunities based on performance, wide range of cafeteria elements

Life & health insurance, medical care package

Flexible working schedule: home office up to 2 days / week, based on team agreement

Opportunity to build up long term career path and develop your skills with wide range of learning options

Family friendly workplace e.g.: Extended parental leave, Mother-baby room

Employees’ wellbeing programs e.g.: Employee Assistance Program, Company Recognition Program

Possibility to join our social communities and networks

Chill-out and collaboration spaces in our beautiful Budapest Agora and Szeged offices e.g.: Play Zones, Office massage, Sport and music equipment

Assets like phone for private usage and company laptop are provided from the first day of employment with other equipment if requested

bp Hungary won the Most Attractive Employer 2022 Award (SSC / BSC sector) second time in a row at PwC's annual employer research. Come and join us!



Travel Requirement

No travel is expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is eligible for relocation within country



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



