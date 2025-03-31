HR Specialist (P&C Coordinator) - Contractor

This role is not eligible for relocation

Job summary

Entity:

People, Culture & Communications



Job Family Group:

HR Group



Job Description:

Key Roles and Responsibilities

1. Compile the information needed for payroll and validate the results of the calculation (160 employees)

2. Prepare accounting data for payroll information

3. Manage personnel costs and HC performance

4. Respond to inquiries about personnel costs and requests for the preparation of materials

5. Manage Time and Attendance information

6. Control Expatriate's Tax Filing in corporation with a global mobility company

7. Manage HR database maintenance and filings

8. Advice employees regarding company insurance, withholding tax, etc.

9. Operate and manage various benefits

10. Exchange data between Finance Division

11. Update work rules

12. Report paperwork to government

13. Oversee GBS (Global Business Services) member in Malaysia who supports Japan HR

14. Other HR related admin tasks

Necessary knowledge and skills

1. At least 3 years of Japan payroll work experience

2. Knowledge of Japan withholding income tax

3. At least 3 years of knowledge and practical experience in Japan social insurance administrative procedures

4. Knowledge of the Japan Labor Standards Act and related laws of Japan

5. Native-Level Japanese

6. English Language Proficiency (TOEIC 720 or higher)

7. Judgment, data analysis, and problem-solving of complex problems

8. Ability to communicate smoothly with overseas and related departments, and employees

9. Willingness to improve, Team worker, Quick learner

10. MS office (Word, Excel, PPT)

Preferred knowledge and skills

1. Experience with payroll vendor / Time and Attendance system transfer

2. Knowledge of Expatriate or international assignees

3. Experience using Workday



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

