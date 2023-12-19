H&S Advisor - H2 Teeside

Job summary

Entity:

Production & Operations



Job Family Group:

HSSE Group



Job Summary:

At bp, we’re reimagining energy for people and our planet. We’re leading the way in reducing carbon emissions and developing more sustainable methods for solving the energy challenge. We’re a team with multi-layered strengths of engineers, scientists, traders and business professionals determined to find answers to problems.And we know we can’t do it alone. We’re looking for people who share our passion for reinvention, to bring fresh opinions, ambition, and to challenge our thinking in our goal to achieve net zero!This great opportunity is responsible for leading a team to provide advice, support and coaching regarding HS&E related matters, identifying hazards that occur in day-to-day operations, managing self-verification activities and conformance with HS&E requirements, and providing coaching and verification that HS&E systems and processes are understood, implemented and sustained.



Job Description:

Role Synopsis:

The UK Hydrogen and Carbon Capture and Storage (CSS) projects delivery unit (UK H2 & CCS) will undertake the blue and green hydrogen and carbon capture and storage projects in the North East of the UK. This will consist of building the carbon transport and storage business of the Northern Endurance Partnership, building the power generating station and carbon capture plant for Net Zero Teesside power, building the blue hydrogen project, H2Teesside, and the green hydrogen project, HyGreen.

The CCS projects aims to develop a network to enable the decarbonization of a cluster of carbon intensive businesses on Teesside, by 2030, and deliver the UK’s first zero-carbon industrial cluster. NEP will be the UK’s first commercial scale, full chain CCS project, and has the potential to capture up to 10 million tonnes (Mt) of carbon dioxide emissions per annum – making a significant contribution toward the UK reaching its net zero greenhouse gas emissions target by 2050. These projects will also aim to decarbonise local industry, domestic fuel and heavy road transportation. H2Teesside will process North Sea hydrocarbon gas into blue hydrogen with carbon capture technology. The hydrogen will be supplied to industrial users on Teesside to decarbonize hard to abate.

This role is based in the UK and will support all of the H2Teesside project activities and will work closely with the other HSE teams working on the Teesworks site for NZT, NEP and HyGreen to ensure an integrated and efficient approach.

This role commences as soon as the successful applicant is available to start work. This role will have a site based HSE adviser to line manage.

The HSE Adviser will be accountable for:

Leading the FEED and Execute contractor, setting the expected standards and working to ensure that the works meets the standard required by the contract.

Working with the contractors to identify agreed approaches to managing higher hazard activity to eliminate, prevent and control incidents from occurring based on industry standard process and best technology available.

Setting the culture and approach on the site of high standards, open reporting and effective feedback and speaking up.

Coordinating any FEED and early Execute site based works in Teesside to ensure that work is undertaken to agreed standards and applying agreed approaches to ensure the prevention of incidents and accidents.

Establish safe ways for the more non-routine activities such as the Tees river crossing.

During Execute:

Managing the performance of the contractor to ensure that the safety approach is pro-active not reactive. Ensuring that future activity is risk assessed with enough time to allow the risk assessments to influence the way that work is done.

Working with line management to ensure that the line sets the standards and intervenes as and when required on safety.

Establishing excellent relationships with site based contractors to ensure that work is undertaken to agreed standards, approaches and to align with legal requirements.

Intervening when deviations from agreed standards and approaches are identified.

Having an excellent working relationship with the workforce to properly understand what’s really happening at the site and that the workforce is valued, trusted and respected.

Experience and Job Requirements:

Degree level education, although not necessarily HSE related.

A demonstrable track record of working with contractors to influence performance and outcomes of a safe working construction site.

A demonstrable record of working on a large complex onshore construction site with multiple trades and contractors

A demonstrable track record of setting standards on a site of a high class safety standard, openness, reporting and speaking up

Membership of a safety related organization would be ideal.

Why Join our team?

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to crafting an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. Diversity Statement: At bp, we provide an excellent environment and benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, tremendous learning and development opportunities to craft your career path, life and health insurance, medical care package and many others!



Diversity sits at the heart of our company and as an equal opportunity employer, we stay true to our mission by ensuring that our place can be anyone's place. We do not discriminate based on race, religion, colour, national origin, gender and gender identity, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status or disability status. We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application and interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment.



Travel Requirement

Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

HSSE auditing and self-verification, Industry knowledge and advocacy, OMS and bp requirements, Process safety culture, Process Safety Management, Risk Management, Safety Leadership



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.