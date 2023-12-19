H&S Advisor - NEP Offshore

Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role

At bp, we’re reimagining energy for people and our planet. We’re leading the way in reducing carbon emissions and developing more sustainable methods for solving the energy challenge. We’re a team with multi-layered strengths of engineers, scientists, traders and business professionals determined to find answers to problems.And we know we can’t do it alone. We’re looking for people who share our passion for reinvention, to bring fresh opinions, ambition, and to challenge our thinking in our goal to achieve net zero!This great opportunity is responsible for managing a team to provide advice, support and coaching regarding HS&E related matters, identifying hazards that occur in day-to-day operations, managing self-verification activities and conformance with HS&E requirements, and providing coaching and verification that HS&E systems and processes are understood, implemented and sustained.



The Northern Endurance Partnership (NEP) offshore HSE adviser role is based in the UK and will support all of the offshore project activities, both onshore for preparation work and offshore during construction and installation. The offshore work is to install the near shore export pipeline crossing and then lay the transport pipeline out to the Endurance store, install the infield flowlines, manifolds and control systems.

This role will also need to manage any vessel based HSE personnel.

The role is UK based, with the project team based at both Sunbury and, for construction and installation, offshore.

Applicant needs to have the right to work in the UK

The HSE Adviser will be accountable for:

Managing the Execute contractor, setting the expected standards and ensuring that the works meets the standard required by the contract and intervening when deviations are identified.

Collaborating with contractors to define and agree the standards, systems and processes that will be applied to the execution of work during the Execute phase.

Working with the contractors to identify agreed approaches to managing higher hazard activity to eliminate, prevent and control incidents from occurring based on industry standard process and best technology available.

Leading all aspects of any early Execute site based works in Teesside to ensure that work is undertaken to agreed standards to ensure the prevention of incidents and accidents.

Establishing safe ways of working for the more non-routine activities such as the Tees river crossing.

Managing the performance of the contractor to ensure that the safety approach is pro-active not reactive. Ensuring that future activity is risk assessed with enough time to allow the risk assessments to influence the way that work is done.

Setting the culture and attitude on the site of high standards, open reporting and effective feedback and speaking up.

Having an excellent working relationship with the workforce to properly understand what’s really happening at the site and that the workforce is valued, trusted and respected.

Experience and Job Requirements:

Degree level education, although not necessarily HSE related.

A demonstrable history of working with contractors to influence performance and outcomes of a safe working construction site.

A demonstrable record of working on a large complex onshore construction site with multiple trades and contractors

Track record of setting standards on a site of a high class safety standard, openness, and reporting.

Membership of a safety related organization would be ideal.

Why Join our team?

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to crafting an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. Diversity Statement: At bp, we provide an excellent environment and benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, tremendous learning and development opportunities to craft your career path, life and health insurance, medical care package and many others!



Diversity sits at the heart of our company and as an equal opportunity employer, we stay true to our mission by ensuring that our place can be anyone's place. We do not discriminate based on race, religion, colour, national origin, gender and gender identity, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status or disability status. We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application and interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment.



