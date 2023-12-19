H&S Advisor - NEP Offshore

Entity:Production & Operations
HSSE Group
Job Family Group:
At bp, we’re reimagining energy for people and our planet. We’re leading the way in reducing carbon emissions and developing more sustainable methods for solving the energy challenge. We’re a team with multi-layered strengths of engineers, scientists, traders and business professionals determined to find answers to problems.
The Northern Endurance Partnership (NEP) offshore HSE adviser role is based in the UK and will support all of the offshore project activities, both onshore for preparation work and offshore during construction and installation. The offshore work is to install the near shore export pipeline crossing and then lay the transport pipeline out to the Endurance store, install the infield flowlines, manifolds and control systems.
This role will also need to manage any vessel based HSE personnel.
The role is UK based, with the project team based at both Sunbury and, for construction and installation, offshore.
Applicant needs to have the right to work in the UK
The HSE Adviser will be accountable for:
Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role
This role is not eligible for relocation
This position is a hybrid of office/remote working
HSSE auditing and self-verification, Industry knowledge and advocacy, OMS and bp requirements, Process safety culture, Process Safety Management, Risk Management, Safety Leadership
