H&S Lead - Clair Phase 3

This role is not eligible for relocation

Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

Entity:

Production & Operations



Job Family Group:

HSSE Group



Job Summary:

Responsible for providing advice, support and coaching regarding HS&E related matters based on advanced technical expertise, identifying hazards that occur in day-to-day operations, conducting self-verification activities to ensure conformance with HS&E requirements, and providing coaching and verification that HS&E systems and processes are understood, implemented and sustained.



Job Description:

The Health & Safety Lead serves as a Single Point of Responsibility for H&S deliverables throughout the Clair Phase 3 Project front end loading and execute activities as per the Major Projects Common Process and bp Practice on HSSE management in Projects. Provide H&S subject matter expertise to the project management and workforce:

Partners with the Projects line management in delivering Projects common process requirements, managing risks, and driving HSE performance improvement. To engage, understand and meet customer needs and provide expertise for supporting day to day operations.

Partners with the Project Environmental & Social lead in delivering common HSE&C goals.

Ensuring H&S input is provided to Engineering Design and Construction Methodology and best practice/Lessons Learned from previous projects/ industry are incorporated, including representing the HSE discipline in engineering design reviews. Leading H&S input into engineering contractor deliverables (e.g., embedding Human Factors in Design). Supporting Engineering to identify Safety Critical Equipment as the need arises.

Managing a team of Health & Safety professionals (as applicable).

Accountabilities:

Provides input in planning and managing HSE budget.

In close coordination with the relevant Regional bp teams, engaging with project external stakeholders including partners, communities, NGOs and local regulatory bodies.

Embeds the Projects HSE&C self-verification and oversight framework ensuring HSE risks and barriers strengths are verified.

Works closely with all contractors and service partners to assure that contractor management satisfactorily address all safety issues and risks associated with the Project activities. Lead in delivery of HSE aspects of contractor vetting process and HSE management systems bridging process.

Partners with the Projects Risk advisor/ champion for maintaining a good awareness of the risk profile for the projects activities and provide support in evaluating workplace & operational hazards and developing strategies for risk management.

Acts as a role model for HSE&C, encouraging a strong ‘speak up’ and safety culture, in accordance with the Safety Leadership Principles, BP Values and Behaviors, ethics and compliance.

Carries out regular site HSE visits ensuring the frequency of visits reflect ongoing Projects activities.

Embeds the incident investigation process, lead and/or participate in investigations to determine causal and contributory factors and develop recommendations. Support embedding lessons from incidents in a systematic and sustainable way in close cooperation with the Discipline and Regional learning groups.

Reports on HSE&C metrics and support management of the process to develop insights from HSE&C metrics analysis, self-verification and incident investigation findings.

Advises on emerging risks and HSE&C improvement opportunities and provides direction to improve the HSE&C performance.

Supports the Projects team to develop and implement emergency response plans related to project / operations activity.

Works closely with relevant Regional bp teams to deliver common HSE&C strategic objectives.

Essential Job Criteria:

Strong influencing, coaching and mentoring skills.

Experience of managing H&S aspects during the design and construction of projects.

Strong understanding of H&S legislation and best practice.

Desireable Criteria and Qualifications:

Accredited with a relevant body (e.g. IOSH)

Experience in leading the interface with a variety of internal teams and external stakeholders on projects.

Experience in project management

Knowledge and expertise in the application of BP HSE&C requirements to Projects

Education:

Degree in a related discipline, e.g. Engineering or Science or equivalent experience and NEBOSH Diploma in Occupational Health and Safety or equivalent experience.

Why join our team?

We support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to crafting an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, collaboration spaces in a modern office environment, and many other benefits!



Travel Requirement

Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

HSSE auditing and self-verification, Industry knowledge and advocacy, OMS and bp requirements, Process safety culture, Process Safety Management, Risk Management, Safety Leadership



Legal Disclaimer:

