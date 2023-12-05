H&S Lead Egypt

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role

Serves as a Single Point of Responsibility for H&S deliverables throughout Raven Compression Project front end loading and implement activities as per the Major Projects Common Process and bp Practice on HSSE management in Projects. Provide H&S domain expertise to the project management and workforce.



Job Description:

Health & Safety Lead Egypt

In this role You will:

Partner with the Projects line management in delivering Projects common process requirements, handling risks, and driving HSE performance improvement. Engage, understand and meet customer needs and guide the support for day to day operations.

Partner with the Project Environmental & Social lead in delivering common HSE&C goals.

Ensure H&S input is provided to Engineering Design and Construction Methodology and standard process/Lessons Learned from previous projects/ industry are incorporated, including representing the HSE team in engineering design reviews. Leading H&S input into engineering contractor work (e.g., embedding Human Factors in Design). Supporting Engineering to identify Safety Critical Equipment as required.

Manage a team of Health & Safety professionals.

Provide input in planning and managing HSE budget.

In close coordination with the relevant Regional bp teams, engage with project external customers including partners, communities, NGOs and local regulatory bodies.

Embed the Projects HSE&C self-verification and oversight framework ensuring HSE risks and barriers strengths are verified.

Collaborate with contractors and service partners to assure that contractor management satisfactorily address all safety issues and risks associated with the Project activities. Lead in delivery of HSE aspects of contractor vetting process and HSE management systems bridging process.

Partner with the Projects Risk advisor/ champion for maintaining a good awareness of the risk profile for the projects activities and provide support in evaluating workplace & operational hazards and developing strategies for risk management.

Act as a role model for HSE&C, encouraging a strong ‘speak up’ and safety culture, in accordance with the Safety Leadership Principles, BP Values and Behaviors, ethics and compliance.

Carrie out regular site HSE visits ensuring the frequency of visits reflect ongoing Projects activities.

Embed the incident investigation process, lead and/or participate in investigations to determine causal and contributory factors and develop recommendations. Support embedding lessons from incidents in a systematic and sustainable way in close cooperation with the Field and Regional learning groups.

Report on HSE&C metrics and support management of the process to develop insights from HSE&C metrics analysis, self-verification and incident investigation findings.

Advise on emerging risks and HSE&C improvement opportunities and provides direction to improve the HSE&C performance.

Support the Projects team to develop and implement emergency response plans related to project / operations activity.

Work closely with regional teams to deliver common HSE&C strategic objectives.

Work with the Global Concept Development (GCD) HSE&C team to support the Project in the Frond End as required.

What You will need to be successful:

Degree in Engineering or Science or equivalent experience and NEBOSH Diploma in Occupational Health and Safety or equivalent experience.

Strong influencing, coaching and mentoring skills.

Fluent English and Arabic language skills.

Around 10 years of Experience in managing H&S aspects during the design and execution of projects.

Strong understanding of H&S legislation and standard methodology.

Accredited with a relevant body (e.g. IOSH).

Experience in leading the collaboration with a variety of internal teams and external customers on projects.

Experience in project management.

Knowledge and expertise in the application of BP HSE&C requirements to Projects.

What we offer:

bp stands for agile working in a digitalised, team-oriented and international working environment.

Attractive compensation package (company pension scheme, bonus and share programme, various special benefits).

International career and development opportunities as well as extensive internal and external training opportunities.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, and excellent retirement benefits, among others.

It’s an exciting time to join bp. We’ve set out a new purpose to reimagine energy for people and our planet. At the heart of this is accelerating our progress on diversity, equity and inclusion - we aim to be a company where everyone can be their best and true selves and reach their full potential.

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and ambitious environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.



