Job summary

bp is offering a fantastic opportunity of Health, Safety and Environment (HSE) Advisor based in Ankara, Turkey.



In this position you will be reporting to the Senior HSE&C Advisor and be responsible for maintaining safety management systems and regulatory compliance, contributing to health and safety strategy development, providing expert advice to day-to-day operations; coaching and consulting to people to drive the safety behaviours to ensure the business and workforce are informed and focused on managing health and safety and reducing risk.



You will also have the opportunity to establish and implement safety programmes, develop regional or issue specific campaigns and initiatives to improve personal and process safety to drive Safety Culture and deliver safe, reliable and compliant operations.



About the role:



You will have opportunity to contribute to below key focus areas:



• Develop and lead HSE work programmes on sites and in the office in conjunction with HSE and Operational Managers to support delivery HSE objectives and plans.

• Support the improvement of process, personal and driving safety to achieve the goal of "no accidents, no harm to people and no damage to the environment"

• Undertake health, safety and compliance site and office inspections, audits, performance data analysis, hazard assessments, site self-verifications, incident investigations, risk assessments; record and report incidents and observations; identify gaps, create gap closure plans and implement or support solutions; assist in health and safety trainings to relevant workforce, safety promotion activities in order to stimulate health and safety awareness and continuous improvement

• Define and embed appropriate safety management systems and supporting performance standards (including COW) to provide direction and professional advice on HSE requirements and systems and regularly review these systems and procedures to ensure simplicity and effectiveness of execution.

• Act as a role model and technical lead for e.g. encouraging a strong ‘speak-up’; supporting initiatives for continuous improvement of safety culture; human performance ensuring the communication, coaching, training of the bp principles to ensure these principles are embedded.

• Work closely with all contractors and service partners to assure that contractor management system satisfactorily addresses all safety issues and risks associated with pipeline operations and projects.

• Report on HSE&C metrics and support the management of the process to develop insights from HSE&C metrics analysis, self-verification and incident investigation findings , advise on emerging risks and improvement opportunities regarding safety and provide direction to improve safety performance. This analysis will be used to support site based HSE meetings and programmes.

• Advise on safety aspects of emergency response and support incident management teams



About you:



Education background:



Bachelor’s Degree in Engineering discipline;

NEBOSH Certificate or equivalent in Occupational Health and Safety



It is also essential that you have:



• Considerable operational and project experience in Oil and Gas or another high hazard industry

• Proven track record in providing technical expertise on health and safety compliance and regulatory programs

• Advanced technical knowledge and experience in hazard identification and risk assessment, data analysis, with detailed knowledge of HSE practices and procedures and delivery of safety programmes

• Experience on working with contractors, preferably in HSE management systems, reporting and improvement processes

• Ability to coach and influence individuals at all levels of an organization as well as with contract partners

• High level of interpersonal and team-working skills

• Fluency of Turkish and English languages (verbal and writing)



Desirable criteria:



Master’s Degree in Safety discipline

NEBOSH Diploma (in addition to Certificate)

Experience in Emergency Response