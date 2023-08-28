HSE & Carbon Advisor (Early Career) Blaine, WA

Job summary

Grade J Responsible for supporting in the accurate and complete reporting of HS&E incidents and assisting in the production and interpretation of reliable data and reports which can be used to monitor and manage HS&E performance.

Entity:

Production & Operations



Job Family Group:

HSSE Group



Job Summary:

Grade JResponsible for supporting in the accurate and complete reporting of HS&E incidents and assisting in the production and interpretation of reliable data and reports which can be used to monitor and manage HS&E performance.



Job Description:

The One-HSE&C program is 36-months in length and offers 2 18-months rotations. The first rotation will provide a broadening opportunity to build your foundational health, safety, and environmental skills, in support for one of our operational sites, projects, or businesses. All this hands-on experience will be backed up by a program of structured learning, coaching from mentors and ongoing feedback and development. The second rotation may allow you to work in one of our global teams specializing and further developing your skills in sustainability, operational and process safety, or risk.

About the Role The safety of our sites, the well-being of our people and our impact on the environment are fundamental to our business. These foundational principles are critical as we reimagine energy for people and our planet and work towards our ambition to be a net zero company by 2050 or sooner. Health, safety, environment, and carbon (HSE and carbon) cares for and protects our people and planet from harm. HSE and carbon covers all businesses throughout bp from offshore production facilities to wind and solar farms, global networks of retail sites, and many other exciting ventures. Our ambition is to lead by example in partnering with everyone to deliver solutions that reduce risk and eliminate harm.

When you first join, you may focus on:

• Working with teams to strengthen their safety culture

• Making sure risk is systematically and proactively managed by ensuring alignment and compliance with policy, standards, regulations, and statutory requirements.

• Getting after our net zero, biodiversity, and sustainability aims

• Looking for continuous improvement or long-term project opportunities across risk, HSE&C systems, and learning.

Alternatively, you could support the deployment of technology or pursue opportunities in a technical specialism such as atmospheric emissions, marine discharges, human performance, process safety, transport safety, or remediation. You could also take a leadership career path in a local or global business.

What does the future hold?

As your experience and capability develops, you may lead in the HSE agenda at one of our sites or have the chance to support our businesses worldwide in measuring and managing their environmental impact.

Minimum Requirements

• Must have cumulative and major GPA of 3.0 or higher

• Bachelor's degree in, process safety engineering, occupational safety, occupational health management, Industrial Hygiene or a related subject.

• Due to the rotational nature of the program, you will need to be geographical mobile and willing to travel to any of our US offices or sites.

• Graduation within Dec 2023-May 2025 or within the last 3 years

Preferred Qualifications

• Master’s degree in related subject

• Bachelor’s degree from an ABET Accredited program or other program that tracks towards Certified Safety Professional (CSP) or Certified Industrial Hygienist (CIH) designations.

• Past co-op or internship experience in an industrial environment

bp’s Cherry Point refinery is one of the most modern refineries in the US, the largest in Washington, and the fourth largest on the West Coast. It supplies about 20 percent of Washington’s gasoline needs and other fuels, and a significant amount of the jet fuel to Seattle, Portland and Vancouver, BC international airports. Cherry Point Refinery is the first refinery in the Pacific Northwest capable of manufacturing diesel made from biomass-based feedstocks, which are processed alongside conventional feedstocks. Surrounded by mountains, forest, and wetland and shoreline habitats, Cherry Point devotes considerable resources to help preserve the natural environment.

Are you ready to ignite your potential with bp?

Taking on the role of HSE&C Advisor means placing bp’s health, safety, environmental, and sustainability priorities at the center of your work. Alongside a degree in environmental sciences, environmental engineering, process safety engineering, occupational safety, sustainability management, or a related subject, you should have a passion for problem-solving, systems thinking, and a care for people and the planet.



Travel Requirement

Negligible travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is eligible for relocation within country



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

HSSE auditing and self-verification, Industry knowledge and advocacy, OMS and bp requirements, Process safety culture, Process Safety Management, Risk Management, Safety Leadership



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.