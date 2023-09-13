This role is not eligible for relocation

Responsible for supporting the business through providing advice on safety aspects of activities using sound technical capabilities, helping to identify emerging risks with regards to safe working practices, ensuring compliance with the relevant safety policies and procedures and contributing to campaigns and initiatives to improve process safety with the aim of reducing operational risk.

Production & Operations



HSSE Group



Responsible for supporting the business through providing advice on safety aspects of activities using sound technical capabilities, helping to identify emerging risks with regards to safe working practices, ensuring compliance with the relevant safety policies and procedures and contributing to campaigns and initiatives to improve process safety with the aim of reducing operational risk.



The HSE & Carbon Advisor provides HSE expertise to the line in delivery of regional activities, maintaining compliance with local legislation and company policy & safety management system. The ideal candidate will manage HSEC activity flow to the operational sites, through ownership of HSEC plan elements utilizing agile techniques to manage and communicate progress. They will lead bp process safety campaigns and initiatives to drive improvements in Safety Leadership to reduce risk.

Key Accountabilities:

The role will be supporting the Aviation and Logistics team, but will also develop and lead HSE & Carbon work programmes in conjunction with Site HSE & Carbon Advisors and Production Managers to support delivery of safe, compliant and reliable operations.

Defines and embeds appropriate safety management systems and supporting performance standards (including CoW) to provide direction and professional advice on HSE requirements and systems. Carry out regular reviews of these systems and procedures to ensure simplicity and effectiveness of execution.

Acts as one of technical lead for human performance for the region ensuring the communication, coaching and training of the bp principles and working to ensure these principles are embedded in operations and projects.

Undertakes region wide health, safety and compliance audits, identifying gaps, creating gap closure plans and implementing solutions, specifically supporting the Aviation and Logistics team.

Supports local and regional incident investigations and provides oversight of action management & close out.

Develops insights from safety metrics analysis and self-verification findings to advise on emerging risks and improvement opportunities and provides direction to improve site safety performance.

Supports the development and implementation of HSE programmes for continuous improvement of site and regional safety culture and HSE performance.

Supports Regulator site inspections and manages actions & correspondence emerging from these. Oversees maintenance of Site Safety Case and manages updates in a timely manner.

Essential Criteria:

Degree in HSE related discipline, Engineering or Science NEBOSH Diploma in Occupational Health and Safety equivalent, or IEMA Diploma or IOHA accreditation or equivalent.

Extensive operational experience in high hazard industry.

Advanced technical knowledge and experience in hazard identification, with detailed knowledge of HSE practices and procedures.

Demonstrable people management and stakeholder management skills / experience.

Why join our team?

We support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to crafting an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, collaboration spaces in a modern office environment, and many other benefits!



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



HSE, Process Safety Engineering, Process safety hazard recognition, Process Safety Management, Risk Management, Safety Compliance, Safety Leadership, Safety Management



