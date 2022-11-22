Site traffic information and cookies

HSE Data Analytics and Reporting Advisor

  • Location South Africa - Johannesburg Metropolitan Municipality - Johannesburg
  • Travel required No
  • Job category Engineering Group
  • Relocation available Yes - Domestic (In country) only
  • Job type Professionals
  • Job code 142669BR
  • Experience level Intermediate
Job summary

This role is responsible for gathering, arranging, and inspecting data from various systems in the network and translating that data into a format that is meaningful for the business.

Key Accountabilities:

  • Create and update data sets that evolve in tandem with bpSA business needs
  • Developing insights from data
  • Reporting on insights obtained which may be used to inform business strategies
  • Produce daily, weekly, monthly, and ad hoc reports
  • Provide technical support for existing reports, dashboards, or other tools
  • Disseminate information regarding tools, report

Education & Experience Required:
Education
  • Bachelor’s degree in Information Technology, Computer Science, Mathematics, Engineering, Health and Safety or equivalent.

Experience
  • 5-6 years' experience in performing data analytics within an HSSE environment
  • Preferred experience within the Oil & Gas, Energy and Engineering Industry
  • Track record of working with the following systems: Operating Management Systems, Self-Verification, Management of Chane, Incident Reporting, Compliance Task Management, Document Management Systems

Grade H

