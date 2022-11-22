HSE Data Analytics and Reporting Advisor

This role is responsible for gathering, arranging, and inspecting data from various systems in the network and translating that data into a format that is meaningful for the business.
Key Accountabilities:
Grade HResponsible for coordinating activities of a team and providing Engineering Leadership to projects or operations, including maintenance, inspection and turnaround, promoting collaboration with other disciplines, teams, subfunctions and contractors to systematically resolve problems and developing capabilities of the team to apply integrated, pragmatic solutions focused on risk management, operating efficiency, defect elimination and standardisation.