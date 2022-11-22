HSE Data Analytics and Reporting Advisor

Yes - Domestic (In country) only

Job summary

This role is responsible for gathering, arranging, and inspecting data from various systems in the network and translating that data into a format that is meaningful for the business.

Key Accountabilities:

Create and update data sets that evolve in tandem with bpSA business needs

Developing insights from data

Reporting on insights obtained which may be used to inform business strategies

Produce daily, weekly, monthly, and ad hoc reports

Provide technical support for existing reports, dashboards, or other tools

Disseminate information regarding tools, report

Education & Experience Required:

Bachelor’s degree in Information Technology, Computer Science, Mathematics, Engineering, Health and Safety or equivalent.

5-6 years' experience in performing data analytics within an HSSE environment

Preferred experience within the Oil & Gas, Energy and Engineering Industry

Track record of working with the following systems: Operating Management Systems, Self-Verification, Management of Chane, Incident Reporting, Compliance Task Management, Document Management Systems

Grade HResponsible for coordinating activities of a team and providing Engineering Leadership to projects or operations, including maintenance, inspection and turnaround, promoting collaboration with other disciplines, teams, subfunctions and contractors to systematically resolve problems and developing capabilities of the team to apply integrated, pragmatic solutions focused on risk management, operating efficiency, defect elimination and standardisation.