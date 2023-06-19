Job summary

Join us and become the Health, Safety & Sustainability Lead covering Germany and the Netherlands where you'll be responsible for providing independent, expert and professional advice to the Head of Country and the Country Leadership Team, supporting the design, construction and operation of our rapidly growing offshore wind business; a core element of bp's strategy. By 2030 bp aims to have developed around 50GW of net renewable generating capacity up from 3.3GW in 2020 and you could play an important role leading the delivery of this ambition. We are looking for a high calibre individual to join our expanding Health, Safety & Sustainability (HS&S) team to lead strategies to help us become the safest and most sustainable wind developer in the world. In this role you will be responsible for identifying HS&S priorities and developing programmes, aligned to the business and local stakeholder needs, that underpins performance delivery. You will collaborate with project teams to drive safety in design and establish a strong safety culture in construction activities and operations.

Entity:

Gas & Low Carbon Energy



Job Family Group:

HSSE Group



Job Summary:

Job Description:

HSE Lead Advisor, offshore wind

This role has been advertised in bp's Rotterdam and Hamburg office location. The Rotterdam office is adjacent to the Rotterdam refinery, but we welcome applications from all interested candidates as we look to establish our local Netherlands offshore wind team.

In this role You will:

Lead and support the development and implementation of offshore wind requirements to achieve our health and safety goals.

Manage the delivery of local health and safety programs, ensuring the impact is measured and assessed against performance expectations.

Engage, partner and challenge projects and operations teams in managing risks and driving performance improvement.

Lead the HS&S team and provide team performance management, technical development and coaching support.

Work closely with contractors and service partners to drive excellent contractor safety management.

Maintain a good awareness of the HS&S risk profile across the in-country portfolio; escalating or intervening on issues as appropriate.

Acts as a role model for safety, encouraging a strong ‘speak up’ and safety culture, in accordance with the Safety Leadership Principles, bp beliefs, ethics and compliance. Support and participate in site safety visits to understand effectiveness of safety programs and promote safety culture.

Coach & support projects leadership to assure that all HS&S risks are adequately identified and addressed.

Oversee verification of safety risks and barrier strength across portfolio, supporting JV assurance as required.

Develop learning culture in the organization, embedding the incident investigation process.

Develops, monitors and reports leading and lagging safety metrics for the offshore wind portfolio, aligned with bp and industry practices Represent bp at relevant offshore wind industry safety groups, forums, and events.

What You will need to be successful:

Degree in related discipline, Engineering or Science or equivalent experience

Occupational Health and Safety chartership or equivalent experience

Global Wind Organisation Trained (offshore)

At least 5 years experience in the energy industry delivering safety in a lead role

Fluent in German. Dutch optional. Good communication in English

Proven track record of leading safety in offshore wind construction projects

Strong knowledge and experience of the offshore regulatory environment and relevant stakeholders in Germany and/or the Netherlands

Experience of executive safety coaching and strong communication and group facilitation skills.

Track record of strategic thinking and influencing the direction of an organisation.

Application of practices, processes, and procedures to assure conformance with relevant safety standards and good practice.



Travel Requirement

Up to 50% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

Relocation may be negotiable for this role



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:



Legal Disclaimer:

