HSE Lead - North Sea Projects

Production & Operations



HSSE Group



A career in productions & operations is an opportunity to help shape the future of bp. As part of the team, you’ll apply digital technologies and an agile approach as we transform our operating assets in pursuit of our net zero ambition. You’ll also help to develop hydrocarbon resources, delivering transformative projects and growing your talent in all kinds of new and exciting ways within the operational heart of bp!

About the role

The HSE Lead is embedded within the North Sea Projects HSE&C team, whilst also working within the wider HSE&C Function, to support our growing portfolio of projects. As one of the largest oil and gas producers in the UK, we intend to continue investing in the North Sea while driving down operational emissions. We're also in action on a range of lower carbon energy investments to help the UK reach its net-zero targets.

The North Sea operates under an established and complex regulatory regime and this critical role will lead on environmental compliance as well as ensuring our sustainability aims are embedded in project design through to execution and hand over to operations.

This role will report directly to the HSE&C Manager and collaborate with the global projects HSE team, Project Engineering, Subject Matter Experts, suppliers and contractors as well as the wider North Sea Region HSE Team etc.

The position is located in Aberdeen and is expected to be office based 3 days per week in line with bp's global hybrid working policy.

What you will deliver

The role will be accountable for leading HSE on the major Clair Ridge Extension Project (the third phase in the Greater Clair field development) through Define, Execution, and handover to operations. Some key accountabilities will include:

Embedding health and safety into the design through collaboration with project and pre-FEED and FEED contractor engineering.

Working with contractors to define and agree the standards, systems and processes that will be applied to the execution of work during the Execution phase.

Ensuring the project implements H & S management in conformance with Projects HSE Practices and processes as required for a Category A project and as appropriate for the Optimize, Define and Execution stages.

Providing mentoring a coaching support to project PLT in safety leadership.

Supporting PSCM activities and ensure HSE is fully integrated into setting requirements, expectations, bid evaluation and clarification meetings etc.

Developing and implementing the project HSSE Management Plan for Define and Execution activities.

Reviewing and maintaining crisis and continuity management required documentation for project locations

Supporting the projects risk management process to capture HSE risks and ensuring the right level of line ownership and support development of Risk Action Plans.

Ensuring project H&S readiness for entry to Define and Execute in support of the PHSSER process and other Readiness Reviews.

Working with the project Environmental and Compliance Lead to present consistent HSE recommendations to the PLT and to help promote and drive carbon agenda.

Maintain an HSE Resource Plan to ensure project is appropriately resourced.

Develop fit for purpose Self Verification Plans/Oversight Plans.

Work with the BP and Contractor Leadership to support ‘Working Together Sessions’ to help build a strong HSE culture for the project.

Ensure that BP’s Safety Leadership Principles are understood and applied.

Working with regional HSE team, Security, and C&CM teams to ensure alignment and sharing of best practice.

What you will need to be successful

In addition to having a relevant degree (in science, environment, or engineering) it is important that the successful candidate is also able to demonstrate:

HSSE experience in Optimize and Define project stages

Knowledge of the Project’s HSSE Practices and Projects Commons Process

Proven track record in developing and implementing robust HSE systems and processes.

Technical and practical experience in contractor management. Self-verification and oversight, risk management and human performance

Experience in supporting PSCM processes through setting HSE expectations and bid evaluation and contractor management.

Appropriate behaviours and understanding around intervention and escalation to ensure there is the right level of HSE focus and action orientation

Why join us?

At bp, we provide the following environment and benefits to you:

A company culture where we respect our diverse and unified teams, where we are proud of our achievements and where fun and giving back to our environment are highly valued

Possibility to join our social communities and networks

Learning opportunities and other development opportunities to craft your career path

Life and health insurance, medical care package

And many other benefits!

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate based on race, religion, colour, national origin, gender, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status, or disability status. We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, perform crucial job functions, and receive other benefits and privileges of employment.

Don’t hesitate to get in touch with us to request any accommodations.



If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.